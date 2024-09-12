Football Bet of the Day: Goals galore in Finnish fracas

Last three meetings have featured total of 18 goals

Both teams leaking goals

Goals-based Bet Builder pays out at 2.14 11/10

JaPS II v MyPa 47

Thursday7 12 September, 16:30

We suffered something of a shock to the system in Germany last night, as Regionalliga table-toppers Carl Zeiss Jena led 2-1 at Altglienicke in the 74th minute, only to collapse to a 4-2 defeat which destroyed their 100% record. We move on.

We'll head to the Finnish Kakkonen now, because the lower leagues in the Scandinavian nation are often full of goals, and I'm not expecting this afternoon's clash between JaPS II and MyPa 47 to be any different.

If you look at the recent games for these two in the league, they play out more crackers than dull stalemates. Ten of MyPa's last 20 games in the Kakkonen have featured at least four goals, and that's true of 11 of the last 17 league games involving JaPS II.

If you examine the recent head-to-head clashes, there's evidence of entertainment there too. They played once in July and again in August, and on both occasions MyPa won 4-1. The last time they met at JaPS II's home in Marvenpaa, the home side won 5-3.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 3.5 Goals and Over 1.5 First-Half Goals at 2.1411/10. That double would have paid out in all three meetings I've described above.