Football Bet of the Day: Back table-toppers to win again

Altglienicke v Carl Zeiss Jena

Wednesday 11 September, 18:00

It was a predictable Greek tragedy for the Republic of Ireland last night, as they lost 2-0 in Dublin against Greece, landing our Draw No Bet winner at odds-against. We'll head to Germany now, because in-form Carl Zeiss Jena are hoping to maintain their 100% start to the league season as they visit Altglienicke in the fourth-tier Regionalliga Nordost.

Carl Zeiss Jena have been knocking on the promotion door to the Dritte Liga for years. From 2020 to 2023, they finished fourth, second and second, but it was never enough to see them go up. Last term they finished a hugely disappointing seventh, and this season they have come roaring back.

Coach Henning Bürger knows the club inside-out. He was a player there in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and he has had two spells as a youth coach and now a senior coach at the Ernst Abbe Sportfeld. This term he has delivered six wins out of six in the league, and the team from the old East Germany pushed German double winners Bayer Leverkusen hard in a 1-0 defeat in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

In the league, Carl Zeiss Jena have already scored 22 goals and have conceded just seven. In their three away wins they have scored three goals at BFC Dynamo, three at Greifswalder and four at Plauen.

Altglienicke have lost three of their first six games, failing to score in all three of those defeats. They finished above Carl Zeiss Jena last term, but it appears a quality gap has opened up. If you stretch back into last season, you see that Altglienicke have lost six of their last ten games at the Howoge Arena Hans Zoschke.

I'll keep this simple and back Carl Zeiss Jena on the Match Odds market to maintain their winning run at 2.265/4.