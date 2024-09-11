Wednesday Football Tips: Back the 3/1 score draw in Porto Alegre
Paul Higham explains why he fancies the score draw from Fortaleza's long trip to Internacional in Brazil's top flight.
-
Fortaleza making long trip south to face Interncaional
-
Hosts on nice unbeaten run but wit plenty of draws
-
Back the score draw in Porto Alegre at 3/14.00
Internacional v Fortaleza
Wednesday 11 September
23:30 BST kick-off
Just one game in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday as second-placed Fortaleza make the long trip south to visit improving Internacional.
We often forget how big a country Brazil is, with Fortaleza in the north around 2,000 miles from Porto Alegre, home of Internacional, in the south, as the crow flies.
That should give Internacional a decent home advantage against a Fortaleza side who had gone 12 games without defeat until losing their last outing - so they'll be looking for an instant bounce back.
Leg : Back the draw
Internacional don't have the best home record but their recent results have been pretty good as they've followed up two draws victories in their last two home outings.
And they're against decent sides too - beating fifth-placed Cruzeiro and drawing with third-placed Palmeiras, while Fortaleza lost 2-0 at leaders Botofogo on their last away day.
Internacional have drawn as many as they've won on home turf, and they know this is a big test against a top side, while the visitors won't want to lose two on the spin so conditions look right for a stalemate.
It's 2/13.00 on the draw and when you balance up home advantage, form, and the quality of the two teams there's not as much between them as the 16-point gap in the table would suggest (and Fortaleza have played two games more) so will go with a point each from this one.
Leg 2: Both teams to score
So we're backing the score draw here, which is priced up at 1/12.00 as the bookies just about favour one team to keep a clean sheet here.
Internacional have seen both teams score in seven of the last eight at home, and Fortaleza can almost match that with five out of six in away games seeing both sides find the net.
That's resulted in three of the last five Internacional home games ending in a score draw and we're banking on this one being another.
Now read the latest from Betfair's Alan Shearer column
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 74.69pts
P/L: +18.69pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11
-
Football Betting Tips
Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup