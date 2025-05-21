Football Bet of the Day: Finnish-ing should be high quality today
We're heading to Finland tonight, and Kevin Hatchard is on the hunt for entertainment.
Hosts have scored 29 goals in last ten at home
Five of Ilves' seven league games have landed Over 3.5 Goals bet
Back that outcome here at 2.8415/8
Ilves v KuPS
Wednesday 21 March, 16:00
A frustrating night for us, and indeed for York City, as they lost 3-0 at home to Oldham in the National League playoff and took our BTTS bet with them.
We'll turn our attention to the Finnish Veikkausliiga now, because there's an early-season clash between Ilves and KuPS, and we could see goals galore.
Finnish football is traditionally full of goals, and if you look at Ilves they are living up to that expectation. Five of their seven league games have featured four goals or more this term, and if you stretch back into last term, an Over 3.5 Goals bet has landed in 12 of the last 22.
Ilves are particularly free-scoring at the Ratinan Stadium in Tampere. They have netted a staggering 29 goals across their last ten home matches in the league.
Visitors KuPS are averaging over two goals per game, and although they are much more circumspect than Ilves, two of their last five outings have featured four goals or more. They have scored at least once in 20 of their last 21 league matches.
Over 3.5 Goals just feels too big here at 2.8415/8, considering how Ilves have started the season.
Recommended bets
