Girona would go two points clear with a win

Hosts won at Barcelona last weekend

Girona v Alaves

Monday 18 December, 20:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Cadiz and Chris Ramos stitched up our pal Tobias last night, as Ramos fired in a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas. There are worse places to be than the Canaries at this time of year, so it's not all bad for TG.

We'll stay in Spain, and we'll check in with surprise title contenders Girona. The Catalan club find themselves six points ahead of illustrious neighbours Barcelona with a game in hand (they won at Camp Nou last weekend), and if they win tonight's clash with Alaves, they'll go top of La Liga by two points.

Coach Michel has always been attack-minded, but this Girona side is one of his greatest works of art so far. Having lost holding midfielder Oriol Romeu and striker Taty Castellanos in the summer, it looked like Girona would find this campaign tough, but they have thrived.

Ukrainian acquisitions Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk have been a revelation. Winger Tsygankov has delivered three goals and three assists, while Dovbyk has smashed in eight goals and has teed up four more. Aleix Garcia has been a monster in midfield, and there have been notable contributions in the middle of the park from Yangel Herrera and Ivan Martin.

Girona have veterans rolling back the years too. 33-year-old Dutchman Daley Blind has been assured at the back, while at the other end 36-year-old Christhian Stuani has six league goals.

Girona have won 13 of their last 15 league games, and have put together a run of six wins in eight at home. Visitors Alaves haven't won an away game in La Liga since October 2021, and they have lost 17 of their last 21 road matches in the top flight.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Girona to win, Dovbyk to have a shot on target and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.26/5. Alaves' games average 7.8 corners in La Liga this term, while Girona's figure is 8.8.