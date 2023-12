Las Palmas have won 4/5 at home



Cadiz are winless on the road



Back Las Palmas to win



Las Palmas v Cadiz

Sunday 17:30 (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)

In Scotland yesterday, Hearts shocked Celtic 2-0 to leave us short on our BTTS bet in an unexpected way.

We finish in Spain, where the third of today's four La Liga games brings Cadiz to the Canaries. We fancy Las Palmas to send the visitors home with nothing.

In their first season back in the top flight, the hosts are going well. They've won their last two home and away to climb into the top half.

At Estadio Gran Canaria, they are W4-D2-L1 having won four of the last five.

Cadiz are in the relegation zone, having failed to win a La Liga game since early September. On the road, Sergio Gonzalez's men are W0-D3-L5 this season.

Against teams alongside Las Palmas in the top half, that record slips to W0-D1-L5. We'll take them to be sent packing with nothing again this evening.