Celtic have concede in 4/5 at home



Hearts have netted in 5 straight on the road



Back Both Teams To Score



Celtic v Hearts

Saturday 15:00

In Italy last night, Juventus took the lead but couldn't hold onto it. They drew 1-1 in Genoa and our win bet went down.

We've come north today for the Scottish Premiership game at Celtic Park. The hosts are looking to bounce back from a rare defeat at Kilmarnock, but they might not have everything their own way on their patch.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic are W6-D2-L0 at home in the league this season, but the league leaders have conceded at least once in 5/8, keeping a clean sheet in only one of their most recent five outings there.

Steven Naismith's Hearts have found the net in 6/9 Premiership meetings with Celtic since 2021. This term, the sixth-placed outfit are an even W4-D0-L4 on the road. The interesting thing for us is that they have scored on all of their most recent five away days. We'll back them to make it six in a row this afternoon and help deliver on a BTTS bet.