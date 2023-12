Juventus drawing with Genoa on Friday gives Serie A Leaders Inter the chance to stretch their lead as they head to Rome to face Lazio on Sunday.

Lazio has not been a happy hunting ground for Inter though as they've lost three of the last four - in fact the home side has won this fixture in seven of the last eight meetings.

Inter have been superb on the road so far though, winning six of seven away games but given recent results at Lazio this is the ultimate test of their road form.

Inter have the best defence in Serie A while no team has conceded few home goals than Lazio and with strength v strength here then under 2.5 goals has to be the bet at 20/231.87.

The visitors have allowed just a couple of goals in Serie A away games and Lazio have struggled to score goals - notching just six goals in their last six home games, although they've kept clean sheets in all of those.

Overall it's 10 of Lazio's last 11 at the Stadio Olimpico that have gone under so it's well worth basing our Bet Builder on goals being hard to come by.

Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu is streets ahead in terms of fouls given away by Inter players - racking up 29 so far this season.

He's got eight games with two or more fouls in at away at the Stadio Olimpico is as tough as it gets - especially against a side with such a stingy defence.

Given how he plays and the game situation expected in this one, 10/111.91 for Calhanoglu to givr away another 2+ fouls is more than reasonable.

It's just 3/101.30 for Martinez to have 1+ shot on target but it bumps up our Bet Builder nicely.

The price is also justified as Martinez leads Inter for shots on target and has had 28 for club and country so far - with plenty of volume as he's had 79 attempts on goal.

Just the sheer amount of times he has a goal attempt make him always likely to hit the target, and it's shown with him hitting the target in 10 of his last 11 games.

Even if goals are hard to come by here Martinez should still be the main man trying.