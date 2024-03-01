Football Bet of the Day: Back Kane to net in Black Forest set-to

Bayern trying to keep title push alive

Kane having an incredible season

Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Friday 01 March, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

We couldn't have come much closer to success last night in northern Spain. We successfully backed Athletic Club to reach the Copa del Rey against Atletico Madrid, we cleared the card line of Over 3.5, but we fell one measly corner short of an odds-against winner. A tough one to take.

We'll head to Germany now, as Bayern Munich look to apply pressure in the title race with a win at Freiburg.

Bayern are eight points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 11 matchdays left, and last weekend they were moments away from dropping points against RB Leipzig. Harry Kane grabbed a stoppage-time winner, his second goal of the game, and his 27th of an extraordinary maiden season in the Bundesliga.

That 2-1 win for Bayern kept their slim title hopes alive, and they visit a Freiburg side that's in poor form. Christian Streich's men have claimed a solitary point from their last five games, and although they've reached the last 16 of the Europa League, they are struggling to qualify for Europe next term.

Across those five league games, Freiburg have leaked 14 goals. Young goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has been struggling for form, and an injury to Austrian centre-back Philipp Lienhart has proved costly.

However, Bayern aren't keeping many clean sheets either. The Bavarian giants have managed just two shut-outs in their last 11 competitive matches. On that basis, I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a BTTS bet with backing Harry Kane to score at 2.3811/8.