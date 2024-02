Motherwell have conceded 12/12 at home



Ross have scored in 6/11 on the road



Back BTTS



Motherwell v Ross County

Tuesday 19:45

In Italy last night, Roma shut down Cagliari 4-0 to leave us short on one side of our bet.

We're north of the wall today for the Scottish Premiership game between third-bottom Motherwell and second-bottom Ross County. Earlier this season, this very fixture produced a 3-3 draw and we're ready to take even money about both teams finding the back of the net again tonight.

Motherwell start as favourites for this one - despite failing to keep a single clean sheet in 12 previous attempts at Fir Park. Back both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 10/12 - because only a couple of top-five outfits (Rangers, St Mirren) have stopped the Steelmen from netting themselves.

Ross are nine road trips without a win, but they have at least managed a draw in five of the last eight. The Staggies have netted in 6/11 this season - most recently in a 2-2 at rock-bottom Livingston. We'll take Derek Adams' men to find a way through the home defence tonight and help deliver BTTS for an 11th time at Fir Park this season.