Roma have won 7/9 at home...



...While conceding in 5/6

Back Roma & BTTS



Roma v Cagliari

Monday 19:45 (Live on TNT Sports 1)

Kev didn't have to wait long for a winner in Germany yesterday. Lois Openda struck in the 11th minute to give Leipzig a lead they'd never let get of. The hosts beat Union Berlin 2-0 and Kev finished his week with some money in his pocket.

We're starting out in Italy, where new Roma boss Daniele De Rossi will reckon he can maintain his winning start at home to struggling Cagliari this evening.

De Rossi's first two games in the dugout have brought a pair of 2-1 wins: home to 17th-placed Verona and away to rock-bottom Salernitana. Tonight, they return to the Stadio Olimpico to take on 18th-placed Cagliari.

Roma are W7-D3-L1 on their own patch this season. They're unbeaten in nine (W7-D2) since AC Milan turned them over in September. Hosting teams now in the bottom half, they are W6-D1-L0.

The hosts are not watertight, however. They've managed one clean sheet from their last six home appearances and they've conceded in three of their most recent four wins.

Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari have scored in each of their last four home and away, with BTTS landing in all four. On the road, they are a woeful W0-D3-L8 this season, but they have netted in five of the last seven, so we'll take a punt on them to score and lose tonight.