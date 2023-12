Al-Hazm have netted in 7/9 on the road



Faves Al-Ettifaq have conceded in 7/8 at home



Back Both Teams To Score



Al-Ettifaq v Al-Hazm

Thursday 15:00

In Scotland yesterday, Ross County's Premiership clash with Rangers was a victim of Storm Gerrit. A new date will be confirmed in due course. There should be no such issues in Saudi Arabia this afternoon...

One of today's two games in the Saudi Professional League brings bottom-of-the-table Al-Hazm to ninth-placed Al-Ettifaq. We're hopeful the lowly visitors can at least nick a goal.

Jose Daniel Carreno's Al-Hazm are newly back in the Saudi top flight this season. They're winless on the road to this point (W0-D5-L4) but they have found the back of the net on 7/9 of those trips. Backing both teams to score has also been the right thing to do in 7/9.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are four games without a win on their own patch (W3-D3-L2 overall) and the Commandos have conceded in 7/8 at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium so far. BTTS has been a winner in 6/8 and it's the bet we're making on this game.