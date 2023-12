Rangers have won 7/7 hosting Ross County



They've been leading at the break in all seven



Back Rangers Half Time & Rangers -2.0



Rangers v Ross Co

Wednesday 19:45

In Belgium yesterday, Westerlo beat Molenbeek 3-0 to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.

We're north of the border today for the Scottish Premiership game between second-placed Rangers and third-bottom Ross County. The Gers are W13-D1-L0 in head-to-heads since Ross came into the top flight and we fancy the Glasgow giants can quickly and comfortably tonight.

Rangers have won 7/7 Premiership home games against Ross. They've been leading at half-time in all seven and the margin of victory was at least two goals in 6/7.

This season at Ibrox, the hosts have won 7/8 against teams not called Celtic. They were leading at 45 minutes in 6/7 wins and they won by at least a couple of goals in 5/7.

The Staggies are W1-D3-L4 on the road this season, failing to score in four of the last six. We'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Rangers to be winning at half-time and Rangers -2.0 on the handicap in a double that pays out around 2.3611/8.