Westerlo have shipped 18 in 8 at home



Molenbeek have conceded 11 in 5 on the road

Back Over 2.5 Goals



Westerlo v Molenbeek

Boxing Day 17:30

In Turkey on Christmas Eve, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray failed to go off as they played out a goalless draw. As Kev gets over that and another kind of turkey today, we're picking up in Belgium...

Westerlo versus Molenbeek is a bottom-half battle that looks to have a decent chance of producing a few goals.

Twelfth-placed Westerlo are W2-D1-L6 on their own patch this season. Rik De Mil's men have had serious problems at the back: they've conceded three times in six of their last eight appearances at Het Kuipje.

At the other end, though, the hosts have netted themselves in 7/8 - and this afternoon, they're up against a shaky visiting defence.

Eleventh-placed Molenbeek are W2-D2-L5 on the road. They've conceded at least once in 8/9, leaking 11 times across their most recent five away days.

Up top, the visitors have scored on 7/9 road trips and - facing a home defence as leaky as their own - we reckon they can help make today's game a high scorer.