Everton v Man City

Wednesday, 20:15

Live on Amazon Prime Video

Everton's 6.25/1 four-match winning streak came to a halt on Saturday when the Toffees suffered a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham in an absorbing and entertaining encounter from the capital.

Sean Dyche's side found themselves two goals down inside the opening 20 minutes but displayed plenty of resilience and attacking intent to end the first half stronger.

The Merseysiders continued where they left off after the interval and were on top as pushed for a route back into the contest. Everton deservedly pulled a goal back through Andre Gomes, whilst a combination of VAR, the post and Tottenham stopper Gigi Vicario were responsible for preserving Spurs' narrow advantage despite the Toffees' best efforts.

Defeat leaves Everton only four points above the drop-zone and speaking post-match, Dyche felt his team deserved more from the match.

He said, "It's tough. I thought we were outstanding. The first 18 minutes we lost two soft goals but we created, we looked on the front foot, we wanted to take the game on tactically which I thought we did superbly."

Dyche may look to freshen his side up for Wednesday night's clash. Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all expected to be involved again after injury, although Idrissa Gana Gueye is considered a major doubt.

Manchester City 1.625/8 boss Pep Guardiola was beaming with pride after overseeing the Citizens' triumph in the Club World Cup. City beat Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in Saudi Arabia to add to their trophy collection; in doing so, they made history by becoming the first English side to win five trophies in a calendar year.

Guardiola said, "I am so proud of this club. What we have done is an outstanding achievement. To win this trophy is to be the best team in the world and our players, our coaches, our backroom staff, all of them work hard every single day to bring us this success. To hold these five major titles shows the unique mentality of this team."

Julian Alvarez scored twice, Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet alongside an own goal as Man City strolled to victory. The defending champions now turn their attentions back to domestic duties, trailing table-toppers Arsenal by six points ahead of the Boxing Day card. Erling Haaland, Jeremey Doku and Rodri are all expected to be involved after injury.

Manchester City boast a formidable head-to-head record against Everton. The Citizens have W14-D5-L1 in the last 20 league meetings, including earning six successive away Premier League triumphs at Goodison Park, scoring at least three times on four occasions. However, the guests recent league form (W1-D4-L1) and lack of domestic clean sheets causes concern.

Everton's reverse at Tottenham means the Toffees have now lost all of their Premier League meetings with top-five opposition this season, scoring just once in those four fixtures. Even so, Sean Dyche's side have displayed real attacking intent across those encounters and the hosts will be hoping to catch Man City cold after their return to Premier League action.

Both Teams To Score therefore makes plenty of appeal at 1.8810/11. Everton have managed to get on the scoresheet in 12 of their past 15 league outings, whilst only four top-flight clubs are averaging more home shots than the Toffees this term. Man City meanwhile, have recorded just two EPL shutouts in 15 since early August, including just one away from home.

