Spurs to have too much for Seagulls

Three wins in a row for Tottenham put them up into fourth ahead of the latest round of fixtures, even if they can count themselves more than a touch lucky to beat Everton last time out.

Next up for Ange Postecoglu's side is a trip to Brighton, who are just feeling the pace a bit, but are a tough side to beat at home with just one defeat this season - albeit with too many draws.

The bookies can't split them with both Spurs and Brighton around 6/42.50 to win, and with four draws at the Amex Stadium, all coming in the last five Seagulls home league games, then the 3/14.00 on the draw here should prove popular.

The fact it's 2/51.40 for both teams to score shows sums up the expectation for goals here - Spurs had the best away record at the start of these fixtures and are top scorers on the road (20) while Brighton have scored in every home game this season.

The Seagulls have in fact scored in 17 straight home games in the Premier League, with the last 12 of those seeing both teams score, so that's almost a given.

Result-wise, although Brighton have not lost in seven at home, they're a young side and this busy period could just see them struggle a bit - and the way they play should give Spurs plenty of chances. I like Tottenham here to win an entertaining one

Side with Son & Kulu in Spurs double

Evan Ferguson is Brighton's top scorer and is the 8/52.60 favourite to score in this game, but he's not in the best form with just one goal in 11.

It's hard to look beyond Son Heung-min at 9/52.80 anytime scorer as the South Korean is Spurs' top scorer but is also in decent form with a goal in three of the last five for Tottenham.

Son also scored the opener in the last head-to-head meeting.

If we're talking form though we have to talk about Richarlison, with his four goals across the last three games providing the catalyst for Spurs winning those matches.

The Brazilian is 2/13.00 to score against Brighton and keep his flying run going.

A price I like in the shots market is the 10/111.91 for Dejan Kulusevski, who has both season-long and recent stats in his favour.

Kulusevski is third behind Son and James Maddison in terms of shots on target for Spurs this season, and he's hit the target in five of his last six games - including two games with multiple efforts.

But he'll only need one here to bring home our Bet Builder.

