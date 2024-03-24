Football Bet of the Day: Back Segunda Division defences to dominate

Spanish Segunda Division: Levante v Elche (Over/Under 1.5 Goals)Show Hide
Sunday 24 March, 5.30pm
The goals might not rain in Spain this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
Levante v Elche
Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)
In the States overnight, LA Galaxy came from two down to beat Kansas 3-2 and make good on our Over 3.5 Goals bet.
It's been a profitable week and we're finishing in Spain, where one of today's six Segunda Division games brings second-placed Elche to 11th-placed Levante. We're not sure this one's going to be a thrill a minute...
When these two met earlier this season, it finished 0-0. That's also been the result in three of Levante's last four at the Ciutat de Valencia - including a visit from the one team above Elche in the table. The other game in that run finished 1-0 to the hosts.
Elche have been similarly frugal in recent weeks. The promotion chasers have won four of their last five away games 1-0. The other one? A 1-0 defeat. With so many recent matches on both sides finishing Under 1.5 Goals, that's our odds-against punt on this one.
Sunday 24 March, 5.30pm
