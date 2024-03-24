Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Segunda Division defences to dominate

Spain flag
Levante and Elche are in the Spanish spotlight but might not put on a show

The goals might not rain in Spain this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

  • 1 goal in 4 Levante home matches

  • 5 goals in 5 Elche away games

  • Back -1.5 Goals

    • Levante v Elche
    Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)

    In the States overnight, LA Galaxy came from two down to beat Kansas 3-2 and make good on our Over 3.5 Goals bet.

    It's been a profitable week and we're finishing in Spain, where one of today's six Segunda Division games brings second-placed Elche to 11th-placed Levante. We're not sure this one's going to be a thrill a minute...

    When these two met earlier this season, it finished 0-0. That's also been the result in three of Levante's last four at the Ciutat de Valencia - including a visit from the one team above Elche in the table. The other game in that run finished 1-0 to the hosts.

    Elche have been similarly frugal in recent weeks. The promotion chasers have won four of their last five away games 1-0. The other one? A 1-0 defeat. With so many recent matches on both sides finishing Under 1.5 Goals, that's our odds-against punt on this one.

    Back Under 1.5 Goals in Levante v Elche @ 2.9215/8

Recommended bets

Back Under 1.5 Goals in Levante v Elche @ 2.9215/8

Spanish Segunda Division: Levante v Elche (Over/Under 1.5 Goals)

Sunday 24 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 1.5 Goals
Over 1.5 Goals
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

