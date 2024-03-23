Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be KO'ed in Kansas

8 goals in 2 Galaxy away games this season



4+ goals in 3/4 head to heads



Back +3.5 Goals



Kansas City v LA Galaxy

Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Romania last night, Northern Ireland scored early to take down our bet and held on for a 1-1 draw.

We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch the MLS game between Kansas City and LA Galaxy.

Kansas are favourites to win, despite managing just four clean sheets in 19 MLS home games since the start of last season. Peter Vermes' men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 14/19. Against tonight's goal-happy opposition, we're ready to back them to go even higher.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy are on a run that has seen them both score and concede in nine straight road trips. All nine of those games hit Over 2.5 Goals and 8/9 reached Over 3.5 Goals.

Three of the last four head-to-heads between these two have also produced Over 3.5 Goals and - at an odds-against price - that's our bet on this one.