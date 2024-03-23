Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be KO'ed in Kansas

Joseph Paintsil LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy are headed towards more goals in Kansas on Saturday night

LA Galaxy tend to bring goals wherever they go, says Tobias Gourlay

  • 8 goals in 2 Galaxy away games this season

  • 4+ goals in 3/4 head to heads

  • Back +3.5 Goals

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • Kansas City v LA Galaxy
    Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

    In Romania last night, Northern Ireland scored early to take down our bet and held on for a 1-1 draw.

    We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch the MLS game between Kansas City and LA Galaxy.

    Kansas are favourites to win, despite managing just four clean sheets in 19 MLS home games since the start of last season. Peter Vermes' men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 14/19. Against tonight's goal-happy opposition, we're ready to back them to go even higher.

    Greg Vanney's Galaxy are on a run that has seen them both score and concede in nine straight road trips. All nine of those games hit Over 2.5 Goals and 8/9 reached Over 3.5 Goals.

    Three of the last four head-to-heads between these two have also produced Over 3.5 Goals and - at an odds-against price - that's our bet on this one.

    Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.68/5

    Bet here

    Now read our preview of England's friendly with Brazil!

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Kansas City v LA Galaxy @ 2.68/5

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

US Major League Soccer: Kansas City v LA Galaxy (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Sunday 24 March, 12.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Bet Builder Tips: Back Maguire and Foden shot lines in 15/1 England v Brazil best bet

  2. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Saturday Acca: Back NTT20's League One and Two 7/1 treble

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v Scotland: Back Clarke's men to strike in Amsterdam

  4. Football Betting Tips

    International Friendly Tips: 10 of the best bets from 4/5 to 11/4 on Friday

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Brazil: Back 7/2, 9/5 and 9/2 tips at Wembley

  6. Football Betting Tips

    England v Brazil: How to back Stones, Foden and Gallagher in Three Lions victory

More Bet of the Day