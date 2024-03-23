Premier League Tips

Sunday Football Tips: Bank on goals at 7/2 Bet Builder

Paul Higham finishes off his week on the Bet Builder column with a 7/24.50 shot based on goals flying in during Racing Santander v Eldense on Sunday.

  • Santander just outside the promotion play-off spots

  • Back 7/24.50 shot on goals galore in Santander

    • It's a mid-table encounter in the Spanish Segunda Division for us on Sunday, with Racing Santander hosting Eldense.

    There's five points and two places between the teams, who have both won two of their last five matches so are in similar form.

    It's a congested pack in the top half of the table though, so although Racing are in 10th they're actually only two points of the promotion play-off places - and only six off an automatic spot.

    And they can take another step forward on Sunday...

    Leg 1: Racing Santander to win

    We're keeping it simple on Sunday and starting with the 1/12.00 on Racing Santander to win at home for the 11th time this season in what is their 16th home league fixture.

    Racing have won their last three home games and four out of five so have solid recent form on their own patch.

    Contrast that with Eldense's poor away form that's yielded just one win in eight and four defeats. Given their respective form the Evens on a home win looks a nice touch.

    Leg 2: over 2.5 goals

    I'm also happy with the 6/52.20 on over 2.5 goals here as only one side has had more games with 3+ goals in that Santander - who average 3.1 goals per home game.

    Racing are top scorers in the division, but they've also got the second-worst defensive record as well so the prospect for goals is pretty high.

    Eldense aren't great at delivering over 2.5 goals in games, but they do average exactly 2.5 goals per game so we're backing them to stick to that.

    Leg 3: Both teams to score

    At 10/111.91 we'll just finish off with both teams to score as well, mainly down to Racing Santander's form for both scoring and letting goals in.

    Eldense have scored in five of their last six away games - for of which have seen both teams score.

    Racing have had seven home games with goals at both ends - and this one sets up nicely for another.

COLUMN P/L 23/24

Staked: 209pts
Returned: 228.23pts
P/L: +19.23pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

