Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Owls to have a hoot in Norway

Norway football fans and flags
Fredrikstad can have some fun in Norway today

Fredrikstad are favourites in the Eliteserien tonight but Kristiansund can put the kibosh on their clean sheet, says Tobias Gourlay

Kristiansund v Fredrikstad
Monday 18:00

In Sweden yesterday, Kalmar outperformed expectations, not just scoring a consolation but going on to beat the hosts 2-1.

We've crossed the border and come to Norway today for one of this evening's games in the top-flight Eliteserien. Fifth-placed Fredrikstad head to 11th-placed Kristiansund and they start as favourites, but the home side can at least nick a goal.

Promotoed Kristiansund are W2-D3-L1 at their own stadium this season. The Owls have scored in all six games, and the goals have started to come thick and fast for them. They've netted 7 in 3 most recently, striking twice apiece in a pair of home games with the Eliteserien's current top two.

Fredrikstad, who are also newly promoted to Norway's top table, are W4-D2-L1 on the road. The Aristocrats have conceded in four of the last six, though, leaking four times across their last two road trips. With BTTS landing in each of Kristiansund's last four at Kristiansund Stadion, we'll take both teams to net again this evening.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC1.88

Now read our Spain v France Euro 2024 semi-final preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties

  • Opta
Betfair and Opta have teamed up for a Euro 2024 Opta partnership
Euro 2024

Netherlands v England Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Euros podcast and best tips for semi-final

  • Max Liu
Netherlands v England Euro 2024 Betfair cheat sheet
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Combine Declan Rice shots & Virgil van Dijk fouls for 6/5 punt

  • Lewis Jones

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Semi-Final Stat Pack: Combine Declan Rice shots & Virgil van Dijk fouls for 6/5 punt

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v England: Three Lions at 21/1 & two 30/1 shots in five best Bet Builders

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Bet Builder Tips: Fouls fancied in 5/1 best bet in Netherlands v England

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v England: Four players set to make the difference on Wednesday

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

A Lamine Yamal beauty sends Spain to Berlin & Shearer's Prediction

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Semi-Finals Preview: Will the draw trend continue?

  • Editor