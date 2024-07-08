Football Bet of the Day: Back Owls to have a hoot in Norway

Kristiansund v Fredrikstad

Monday 18:00

In Sweden yesterday, Kalmar outperformed expectations, not just scoring a consolation but going on to beat the hosts 2-1.

We've crossed the border and come to Norway today for one of this evening's games in the top-flight Eliteserien. Fifth-placed Fredrikstad head to 11th-placed Kristiansund and they start as favourites, but the home side can at least nick a goal.

Promotoed Kristiansund are W2-D3-L1 at their own stadium this season. The Owls have scored in all six games, and the goals have started to come thick and fast for them. They've netted 7 in 3 most recently, striking twice apiece in a pair of home games with the Eliteserien's current top two.

Fredrikstad, who are also newly promoted to Norway's top table, are W4-D2-L1 on the road. The Aristocrats have conceded in four of the last six, though, leaking four times across their last two road trips. With BTTS landing in each of Kristiansund's last four at Kristiansund Stadion, we'll take both teams to net again this evening.