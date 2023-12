Hapoel have scored in 4/6 home head-to-heads



Maccabi have conceded in 3/4 on the road



Back BTTS



Hapoel Haifa v Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sunday 18:00

In Portugal last night, Portimonense lost 1-2 at home to Sporting Lisbon to give us a BTTS winner.

For our final bet of 2023 we're looking at the Israeli Premier League. Table toppers Maccabi Tel Aviv travel to third-placed Hapoel Haifa and we think both teams can get on the score sheet in this one.

Hapoel have a dreadful W0-D3-L9 recent record in head-to-heads. Maccabi have scored in all 12 of those meetings, but the Sharks have also netted in 4/6 home meetings.

This term, the Sharks have scored 10 in five home games, netting at least once in all five matches. BTTS has been the right bet in 4/5 as the only visitor they have been able to shut out was struggling Ashdod.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are a perfect W6-D0-L0 on the road this season. Crucially for us, though, they have conceded in 3/4 of their most recent away days. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to leak again this evening.