Portimonense v Sporting Lisbon

Saturday 20:30

Yesterday's bet is still a live one at the time of writing.

Later today, we're jumping from Italy to Portugal for tonight's Primeira Liga game between Portimonense and Sporting Lisbon. We reckon the leaders could be vulnerable at the back - even against their 13th-placed hosts...

Portimonense are an even W2-D2-L2 at their own Estadio Municipal this season. Paulo Sergio's men have scored in all six of those matches - including a 1-3 defeat to second-placed Benfica - and backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 5/6.

Ruben Amorim's visitors are W3-D1-L2 away from home to this point. They've scored in all six games themselves, while conceding in 5/6. They've leaked a total of seven goals across their last four road trips. We'll take the even money about them conceding again tonight and both teams finding the back of the net.