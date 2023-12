Goals are usually on the menu when these two meet

Back 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder on goals at Spurs

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Just when you thought you could trust Tottenham, they go and act all, well, 'Spursy' I suppose by throwing in a lame duck display when getting hammered at Brighton - so who knows what they'll serve up against Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglu has injuries, we all know that, but he'll want more out of his tired side against a dangerous Bournemouth side who have won six out of seven to shoot up the table.

We need to talk more about the job Andoni Iraola is doing with the Cherries, which is even more remarkable given it took them 10 games to get a win this season.

Definitely one to stay away from the result markets here, but surely we'll get plenty of goals as this fixture usually contains plenty.

The six Premier League games at Spurs have averaged just under four goals a game, with the last three all seeing five goals.

Spurs have scored more than once in five of their last six, while the Cherries have notched two ore more in their last four away games.

So while it's still odds on at 4/51.80 for over 3.5 goals, the weight of evidence suggests it's well worth backing.

One player Spurs won't want to face if they're struggling at the back id Dominic Solanke, who is in red-hot form with six goals in five games.

Solanke's the focal point for Bournemouth's attacking moves, with 13 goals to his name already this season - and just one assist showing his on the end of things much more than setting them up.

So we'll add in Solanke anytime goalscorer at 13/82.63 as you just can't ignore the run he's on - and if we're backing it's hard to see him not being on the scoresheet.

Justin Kluivert scored against Fulham last time out and that lively display should see him start again at Spurs.

He'd has nine shots on target this season and the way Bournemouth have been playing then he's a pretty good bet to have another at least here.

Kluivert is 5/61.84 for 1+ shot on target and one of the better value options in a shots market that's expecting plenty of attacking from both sides.