Following back-to-back 5-0 wins earlier in December, Fulham 6.005/1 have suffered three successive Premier League defeats by an aggregate score of 0-8, sliding back to within six points of the drop-zone.

The most recent loss arrived in a comprehensive 3-0 reverse at Bournemouth where the Cottagers failed to create a chance of note across the 90 minutes.

Despite dominating possession - enjoying 58% of the ball - the Cottagers produced a measly Expected Goals (xG) output of 0.28 xG on the south coast, contributing just four attempts from inside the penalty area. Marco Silva's men will therefore be hoping the returning Raul Jimenez can make a difference in forward areas, though Willian remains out.

Silva pulled no punches following the Bournemouth defeat, admitting, "Bournemouth deserved to win. When you concede goals the way we did, we don't deserve to get any points from the game. Our attacking and midfield line, we didn't show the quality required at this level. That was not the level we normally expect to play at - we must improve."

Arsenal 1.625/8 suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday night, missing the opportunity to retake the lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners monopolised possession, fired in 30 attempts at goal, generated 2.77 xG and had a huge 77 touches inside the opposition box but a lack of ruthlessness cost Mikel Arteta's side.

After overseeing Arsenal's first home loss since May, Arteta said, "We are very, very disappointed. We had so much dominance in the game but we have to accept that West Ham were better than us in both boxes. It's a difficult dressing room right now but we have another game in 72 hours. This is football, we have to improve in certain areas."

Kai Havertz is expected to return to the starting XI after serving his suspension, whilst Arteta may opt to freshen his side up for Sunday's clash considering Arsenal head to Craven Cottage with two days less rest than their hosts. Jorginho and Eddie Nketiah are options, though Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain unavailable for the Gunners.

Stats support 19/20 1.95 Bet Builder

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League trips to Fulham, netting at least three goals in each of their most recent four visits to Craven Cottage.

The Gunners will be smarting after their surprise home defeat in midweek and will be eager to get back to winning ways; the visitors have lost just six away league games since the start of last season (W17-D5-L6).

No EPL outfit average more corners than Mikel Arteta's men - Arsenal boast a formidable 8.00 flag-kicks per-game, covering the Over 3.5 Corners line in all bar one of their 19 fixtures thus far. They've actually hit six corners or more in 78% of their overall encounters.

We can combine Arsenal Double Chance and Arsenal Over 3.5 Corners to form a solid base for a Bet Builder.

The Bet Builder can be completed by backing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson to commit a foul, a feat he's achieved in 10 of his 18 league starts this season. However, the Cottagers defender will be up against Bukayo Saka here - one of the division's most fouled operators. Indeed, Saka has drawn a foul in 16 of 18 league outings, as well as 2+ fouls on 11 occasions.

Putting all three options into a Bet Builder gives us a palatable [19/20] shot to cheer-on for the New Year's Eve contest.

