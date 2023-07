Man City have scored & conceded in 2/2 friendlies



Man City v Atletico Madrid

Sunday 12:00

In China yesterday, Henan beat Shenzhen 3-1 to make good on our bet from Thursday. Then in Ireland last night, Bohemians shut out UCD 2-0 to deny us a Friday win-win.

Today we're looking ahead to Sunday lunchtime when Manchester City face Atletico Madrid in Korea. We fancy there could be a few goals.

This is just the second of four friendlies Atletico have planned before their first La Liga game of the new season on 14 August. In their first friendly, Diego Simeone's men twice took the lead against a K-League XI before conceding twice in the last few minutes to lose 3-2.

There were signs towards the end of last season that Simeone was abandoning his familiar defence-first tactics. Since early April, Atletico have scored at least twice in 9/11 Liga outings - only Barcelona and Elche stopped them. Prior to that, Atletico had scored twice or more in only 2/9 Liga games.

But the new fluency in attack came at the expense of that traditionally tight defence. Atletico kept just one clean sheet in those final 11 Liga games. Nine of the 11 delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Man City are odds-on favourites to win this one. It's their final friendly before the Community Shield next weekend. In two previous non-competitive outings, Pep Guardiola's men have beaten Yokohama 5-3 and Bayern Munich 2-1 in Japan.

We fancy the new-look Atletico can nick at least a goal against the favourites and help deliver a BTTS bet. But City bring a significant threat of their own, so we'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals in a double.

