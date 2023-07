Bohemians have leaked 4 in 2 at home



UCD have scored in 4/6 head-to-heads

Back BTTS



Bohemians v UCD

Friday 19:45

Yesterday's bet on the Chinese Super League is still a live one at the time of writing...

Today we're in Ireland for one of this evening's three Premier League games. Fourth-placed Bohemians are hosting 10th and last UC Dublin. We're tempted by the big price on both teams to score.

Since returning to the top flight in 2022, UCD have already met Bohemians six times in the league. The struggling Students have scored in 4/6 of those games.

They've also netted on half of their 12 road trips anywhere this season - including on four of the most recent seven.

Not mind-boggling figures, but enough to suggest they've got half a chance of nicking a goal against a Bohemians side that has conceded in 8/11 home games so far - and twice in each of its last two at Dalymount Park. At the prices, we'll take the hosts to leak again and BTTS to land.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.982/1 Bet now

Check out our new 90-Minute Payout offer!