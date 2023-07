Shenzhen have lost 5/6 away from home



They conceded 3+ in all 6 games



Back Henan/Over 2.5 Goals



Henan Songshan Longmen v Shenzhen FC

Friday 12:35

In LA overnight, Arsenal twice came from behind to beat Barcelona 5-3 and land our win bet.

As the Gunners return home triumphant, next up for us is a trip to China. The Super League match on Friday lunchtime UK time brings struggling Shenzhen to Henan Songshan Longmen. We fancy the hosts to take all three points.

Henan (W3-D7-L8) have not excelled themselves this season, but in this game they come up against the league's worst defence - by a distance. Bottom-of-the-table Shenzhen have conceded 48 times in 18 matches - no one else has leaked more than 32.

On the road, Shenzhen (W0-D2-L6) have shipped 27 in 8 at a rate of more than 3 a game. They conceded between 3 and 5 times on each of their last 6 road trips.

Thirteenth-placed Henan are W2-D1-L0 hosting teams currently 12th or below. They should have enough to see off their latest visitors and serve up a few goals along the way.

Back Henan & Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/61.84 Bet now

