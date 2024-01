Granada have conceded 19 in 9 at home



Cadiz have scored in 5/7 on the road



Back BTTS



Granada v Cadiz

Wednesday 16:00

Getafe imploded in Spain yesterday and lost their unbeaten home record. The hosts lost 2-0 to Rayo after having a man sent off in the first half. They finished the game with just eight on the pitch.

We're sticking in Spain for the first of today's four La Liga games. Granada versus Cadiz is a basement battle but it's one that could see both sides land some shots.

Second-bottom Granada are favourites to win, despite being W1-D4-L4 at Nuevo Los Carmenes. They are yet to keep a clean sheet, conceding 19 times in total - including 10 in 4 against teams currently in the bottom half. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 7/9.

Cadiz are winless on the road to this point (W0-D4-L5). They too have managed no clean sheets from nine attempts. At the other end, they've netted in 5/7 and all of the most recent three. We'll take them to make it four in a row and help pay out a BTTS bet.