Atlético Madrid to limit Girona's feared attack

Defences will reign between Sevilla and Athletic

Raphinha to stay in the goals for Barcelona

Coming straight out of the winter break, a top four clash between Girona and Atlético Madrid is likely to leave very little room for error on either side. Anyone coming slow out of the gates could be in trouble.

Of course, there's also the chance that both teams resume their season some way short of their top gear. Until the game kicks off, we can't be sure that the pattern of their respective seasons will merely pick back up from where it signed off.

In a game of such repercussion - along with the fact that they're coming off a lengthy break - one can thus expect Diego Simeone to be bringing plenty of pragmatism to the table on Wednesday night. Engaging Girona in an open game seems an unlikely eventuality.

Admittedly, Simeone's side won't be the first team to go to Montilivi this season and try and make things difficult, before taking their opportunities on the counter. But with the exception of Real Madrid - who didn't quite go about it exactly like that - Atlético might well be the most qualified to do so.

The visitors have played some fine football across the last 12 months - for many, the best of the Simeone era - but expect them to bring a sturdier approach and some of the old hits in this one. Having failed to win three of their last five in La Liga, recouping their defensive solidity will be a priority against a dynamic Girona outfit.

Across their last five home games, seven of Girona's nine goals scored have come in the second half of play. And in two of those last three home games, their opening goal has come within the final 10 minutes of action.

Girona are more than capable of beating a strong Atlético Madrid side, but if a win is to come, I expect it to come towards the end of a 90-minute battle - one which the visitors will make as difficult as possible for as long as they can.

Girona and Atlético Madrid to be drawing at 60 minutes @ 8/52.60 Bet now

With a 3-0 win in his first game, followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Atlético Madrid last time out, it's been a respectable start for Quique Sánchez Flores as the new Sevilla boss.

Coming off the erratic spell of Diego Alonso, the thinking behind hiring the new manager was to renew Sevilla's organisation - and at least make them a more difficult team to beat. On the basis of his first two games, they look to be taking a good line towards that.

Sevilla limited both Granada and Atlético Madrid to under 1 xG, and only conceded once across the 190 or so minutes. On the other side of the coin, however, it's true that Sánchez Flores' side struggled to create chances of note for themselves, with just 0.81 xG across the two.

The priority for the Nervionenses is to become a dependable team again, and in the beginning, that's likely to come at the expense of fluid attacking play. Against a strong opponent on Thursday night, expect a vigilant Sevilla to take to the pitch.

The season is going very well for Athletic so far, although the loss of their talisman Iñaki Williams to the Africa Cup of Nations looks set to throw a spanner in the works for Ernesto Valverde - starting from now.

The Ghanaian has been directly involved in 11 goals in LaLiga this season (eight goals, three assists); more than any other Athletic player. What's more, he's only missed 51 minutes in the competition this term up until now. Playing without him isn't something los Leones have to do with often.

In a game between a team striving to become dependable again - at least on the defensive side - and one missing an essential piece of an attack that's fired so far, I'll opt for a game of few goals at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Under 2.5 goals between Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao @ 20/231.87 Bet now

Las Palmas have averaged 63% possession in home games in La Liga this season. That's the second-highest figure in the division, only narrowly behind their next opponents Barcelona (64%).

Suffice to say, this is likely to be one of the rare occasions when Xavi's side play against a domestic rival who crave the ball just as much as they do. Although they're a newly-promoted side, Las Palmas will back themselves to control spells of this game.

One of the most interesting parts of the home side's approach is in how much space they leave behind their defensive line. Barcelona typically come up against deeper defences, but in this one, they'll be looking to take advantage of that extra space at every opportunity.

Across Europe's big five leagues this season, only Aston Villa (101) have drawn more offsides from the opposition than Las Palmas (73). It's a stylistic trait that has had plenty of benefits for the islanders this term, although it undoubtedly brings plenty of risk - especially when the likes of Barcelona come to town.

Of course, there's a pretty big talent disparity between the two sides. Even if they share possession in equal measure, the visitors are the ones who ought to be able to make the difference in the final third in the more meaningful way.

After successfully backing him to score last time out against Almería, I'll opt to stick with Raphinha as an anytime scorer in this match-up. The Brazilian is Xavi's most energetic off-ball runner, and he'll be tasked with plenty of movements to test the home side's defensive line here.

If Barcelona want to go more direct and try hurt the home side as early as possible - something which they're not shy in doing, despite Xavi's reputation as a possession obsessive - Raphinha will be a key factor in hitting Las Palmas where it hurts.