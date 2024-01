Getafe have won 3 straight at home



Rayo have failed to score in 5/7 away



Back Getafe to win



Getafe v Rayo Vallecano

Tuesday 16:00 (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)

There was a surprise in Yorkshire yesterday as York City shut out Gateshead for a 2-0 win that left us short of our goals target.

We're looking for our first winner of 2024 in Spain today. The first of the day's three La Liga games brings 11th-placed Rayo Vallecano to eighth-placed Getafe. We're not sure the short journey across Madrid will be a fruitful one for the visitors.

Getafe are W5-D3-L0 at Estadio Coliseum this season. They've won all of their last three there - and hosting teams currently below them in the table, that overall record firms to W5-D1-L0.

Rayo are an even W3-D3-L3 on the road to this point. Two of those wins came very early in the season against the teams now bottom and second bottom.

Since then, Francisco Rodriguez's men are W1-D3-L3 and have failed to score in 5/7, including all of the most recent three. At an odds-against price, we'll take Getafe - who have only conceded four times across eight home appearances - to find a way past them today.

