7/12 York home games with +3.5 Goals



5/11 Gateshead away games with +3.5 Goals



Back +3.0 Goals



York City v Gateshead

Monday 15:00 (Live on National League TV)

In Israel yesterday, Maccabi Tel Aviv blanked Hapoel Haifa 1-0 to bring down our BTTS bet.

For our first bet of 2024, we're staying closer to home. Nineteenth-placed York City host fifth-placed Gateshead in the National League and we're hoping to catch a few goals at the York Community Stadium.

The Minstermen are W2-D6-L4 on their own patch this season, but they've scored at least once in 11/12 of those games.

The problem has been at the other end, where Neal Ardley's men have conceded in 10/12 and leaked 2+ in 7/12. Eight of those games got to Over 2.5 Goals, with seven hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

The visiting Tynesiders are W6-D3-L2 on the road this season, having recently won three in a row and scored twice in four straight. They start as odds-on favourites to win today, but it's the goal counts we're interested in.

Eight of their 11 road trips have reached Over 2.5 Goals with 5/11 producing Over 3.5 Goals. We'll split the difference and take Over 3.0 Goals at something above even money. This way, our stake is returned if the game finishes with exactly three goals and we'll have a winner if there are four or more.