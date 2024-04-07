Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to crumble in Cagliari

Cagliari have netted in 12/13 at home



Faves Atalanta have conceded in 8/9 away games



Back BTTS



Cagliari v Atalanta

Sunday 17:00 (Live on TNT Sports 2)

In Italy yesterday, Milan beat Lecce 3-0 to give us a Win to Nil winner and lock in a profit for the week.

We're finishing with another dip into Serie A. Sixth-placed Atalanta are headed to 17th-placed Cagliari and we're expecting some back and forth...

Promoted Cagliari are right in the relegation battle, but the islanders have found the back of the net in 12/13 at Stadio Unipol Domus. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in the same fraction.

Europe-chasing Atalanta have leaked in 11/15 on the road this season, including eight of the last nine. BTTS has landed in four of the last six and that's our bet on this one.