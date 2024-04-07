Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to crumble in Cagliari

Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri has seen a lot of goals for and against his Cagliari

Atalanta won't have everything their own way in Serie A this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Cagliari have netted in 12/13 at home

  • Faves Atalanta have conceded in 8/9 away games

  • Back BTTS

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • Cagliari v Atalanta
    Sunday 17:00 (Live on TNT Sports 2)

    In Italy yesterday, Milan beat Lecce 3-0 to give us a Win to Nil winner and lock in a profit for the week.

    We're finishing with another dip into Serie A. Sixth-placed Atalanta are headed to 17th-placed Cagliari and we're expecting some back and forth...

    Promoted Cagliari are right in the relegation battle, but the islanders have found the back of the net in 12/13 at Stadio Unipol Domus. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in the same fraction.

    Europe-chasing Atalanta have leaked in 11/15 on the road this season, including eight of the last nine. BTTS has landed in four of the last six and that's our bet on this one.

    Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.824/5

    Bet here

    Now read a preview of Man Utd v Liverpool here!

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Cagliari v Atalanta @ 1.824/5

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Italian Serie A: Cagliari v Atalanta (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Sunday 7 April, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Liverpool: 28/1 & two 22/1 shots in five big game Bet Builders

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Tottenham v Nottingham Forest: Back Son to fire Spurs to thrilling win

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester United v Liverpool: Antony backed to hit target

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League MD32 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 13/1

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Back 17/10 tip and 10/1 Old Trafford Bet Builder

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tipsheet: Seven belting bets for Saturday from Evens to 9/2

More Bet of the Day