Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to crumble in Cagliari

Sunday 7 April, 5.00pm
Atalanta won't have everything their own way in Serie A this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay
Cagliari v Atalanta
Sunday 17:00 (Live on TNT Sports 2)
In Italy yesterday, Milan beat Lecce 3-0 to give us a Win to Nil winner and lock in a profit for the week.
We're finishing with another dip into Serie A. Sixth-placed Atalanta are headed to 17th-placed Cagliari and we're expecting some back and forth...
Promoted Cagliari are right in the relegation battle, but the islanders have found the back of the net in 12/13 at Stadio Unipol Domus. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in the same fraction.
Europe-chasing Atalanta have leaked in 11/15 on the road this season, including eight of the last nine. BTTS has landed in four of the last six and that's our bet on this one.
