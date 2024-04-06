Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Back Lecce to lose in Serie A

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli won't settle for anything less than a home win

The Wolves could be devoured in the San Siro this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Milan have shut out 7 previous visitors

  • Lecce have scored only 3 in 8 on the road

  • Back Milan to win & keep a clean sheet

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • AC Milan v Lecce
    Saturday 14:00

    In France last night, Lille beat Marseille 3-1 to give us a win.

    Win again today and we'll confirm a profitable week. We've come to Italy for second-placed AC Milan's Serie A match with 13th-placed Lecce...

    Stefano Pioli's hosts are W10-D2-L2 at home this season. Against teams from outside the top six, the Rossoneri have won 9/10. They've conceded just twice across those nine wins, notching seven clean sheets.

    Luca Gotti's Lecce are W1-D6-L8 on the road this season. The sole win came recently against rock-bottom Salernitana. Travelling to teams currently ninth or above, the Wolves have lost 7/7 - and they've failed to score in six of those defeats.

    We'll take Milan to shut out the visitors in the San Siro this afternoon and make good on a Win to Nil bet.

    Back AC Milan Win to Nil @ 2.285/4

    Bet here

    Now read Kev's Bundesliga tips here!

Recommended bets

Back AC Milan Win to Nil v Lecce @ 2.285/4

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Italian Serie A: AC Milan v Lecce (AC Milan win to nil)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 April, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Crystal Palace v Manchester City: Eagles can contribute in City success

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Back 17/10 tip and 10/1 Old Trafford Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League MD32 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 13/1

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Brighton v Arsenal Premier League Tips: Back Ødegaard in a 9/2 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Liverpool: 28/1 & two 22/1 shots in five big game Bet Builders

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester United v Liverpool: Antony backed to hit target

More Bet of the Day