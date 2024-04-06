Football Bet of the Day: Back Lecce to lose in Serie A

Milan have shut out 7 previous visitors



Lecce have scored only 3 in 8 on the road



Back Milan to win & keep a clean sheet



AC Milan v Lecce

Saturday 14:00

In France last night, Lille beat Marseille 3-1 to give us a win.

Win again today and we'll confirm a profitable week. We've come to Italy for second-placed AC Milan's Serie A match with 13th-placed Lecce...

Stefano Pioli's hosts are W10-D2-L2 at home this season. Against teams from outside the top six, the Rossoneri have won 9/10. They've conceded just twice across those nine wins, notching seven clean sheets.

Luca Gotti's Lecce are W1-D6-L8 on the road this season. The sole win came recently against rock-bottom Salernitana. Travelling to teams currently ninth or above, the Wolves have lost 7/7 - and they've failed to score in six of those defeats.

We'll take Milan to shut out the visitors in the San Siro this afternoon and make good on a Win to Nil bet.