Football Bet of the Day: Back Lecce to lose in Serie A

Italian Serie A: AC Milan v Lecce (AC Milan win to nil)Show Hide
Saturday 6 April, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
The Wolves could be devoured in the San Siro this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
AC Milan v Lecce
Saturday 14:00
In France last night, Lille beat Marseille 3-1 to give us a win.
Win again today and we'll confirm a profitable week. We've come to Italy for second-placed AC Milan's Serie A match with 13th-placed Lecce...
Stefano Pioli's hosts are W10-D2-L2 at home this season. Against teams from outside the top six, the Rossoneri have won 9/10. They've conceded just twice across those nine wins, notching seven clean sheets.
Luca Gotti's Lecce are W1-D6-L8 on the road this season. The sole win came recently against rock-bottom Salernitana. Travelling to teams currently ninth or above, the Wolves have lost 7/7 - and they've failed to score in six of those defeats.
We'll take Milan to shut out the visitors in the San Siro this afternoon and make good on a Win to Nil bet.
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Saturday 6 April, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.