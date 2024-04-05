Football Bet of the Day: Back Marseille to lose in Lille again

Lille have won 9/13 at home this term



Lille v Marseille

Friday 20:00 (Live on TNT Sports 2)

A shock in the Netherlands last night, as rock-bottom Volendam held Feyenoord to a 0-0 draw.

We're looking to bounce back in France, where the Friday-night game in Ligue brings seventh-placed Marseille to fourth-placed Lille. We're backing the hosts to win the fixture for the fourth straight season...

Paulo Fonseca's Lille are W9-D3-L1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy this season, going W7-D3-L0 since an early reverse against Reims. The Mastiffs have scored 14 times across their last five outings on their own patch.

In contrast, Marseille have failed to score on 3/4 recent road trips. Jean-Louis Gasset's men are W2-D4-L7 on the road this term. They've been beaten on 7/7 previous visits to current top-10 outfits like Lille. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to lose again tonight.