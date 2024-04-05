Football Bet of the Day: Back Marseille to lose in Lille again

French Ligue 1: Lille v Marseille (Match Odds)Show Hide
Friday 5 April, 8.00pm
|Lille
|Marseille
|The Draw
Lille can maintain their Champions League push with another home win in Ligue 1 tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
Lille v Marseille
Friday 20:00 (Live on TNT Sports 2)
A shock in the Netherlands last night, as rock-bottom Volendam held Feyenoord to a 0-0 draw.
We're looking to bounce back in France, where the Friday-night game in Ligue brings seventh-placed Marseille to fourth-placed Lille. We're backing the hosts to win the fixture for the fourth straight season...
Paulo Fonseca's Lille are W9-D3-L1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy this season, going W7-D3-L0 since an early reverse against Reims. The Mastiffs have scored 14 times across their last five outings on their own patch.
In contrast, Marseille have failed to score on 3/4 recent road trips. Jean-Louis Gasset's men are W2-D4-L7 on the road this term. They've been beaten on 7/7 previous visits to current top-10 outfits like Lille. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to lose again tonight.
Friday 5 April, 8.00pm
|Lille
|Marseille
|The Draw
