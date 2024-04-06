Man Utd v Liverpool: 28/1 & two 22/1 shots in five big game Bet Builders

Man Utd v Liverpool

Sunday 7 April, 15:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

It's still the biggest game in English football, and after what went down in the FA Cup meeting here just a few weeks ago there's even more anticipation as Man Utd host fierce rivals Liverpool.

It'll be hard to top that incredible 3-2 extra time victory the Red Devils managed to pull off, but there's usually a glut of goals when these side meet in Manchester.

With the stakes so high, it's only right we give this one the five Bet Builder treatment again...

Man Utd lightning strikes twice Bet Builder

Despite their FA Cup win the Red Devils are still a huge price at 16/54.20 for a home win. It was a 90-minute draw of course last time out, but Erik ten Hag's side did manage a 2-1 victory in the league here last season as well.

So maybe United can just raise their game when needed for this one, but what they surely can't do is stop Liverpool scoring with this defence - so both teams to score is a must even at 2/51.40.

Marcus Rashford gets some stick but you can't argue with his record of seven goals in eight against Liverpool at Old Trafford - when he doesn't score United don't score.

So if we're backing United to win we have to add the 23/103.30 on Rashford anytime goalscorer to the pot to continue that streak.

And speaking of streaks, Bruno Fernandes has either scored or been booked in all five home games he's played against Liverpool (G2 Y3) - so 10/111.91 on a Fernandes goal or card completes our Bet Builder.

Back Man Utd win, BTTS, Rashford to score & Fernandes goal or card @ 17/118.00 Bet here

Reds revenge Bet Builder

Liverpool were the archtects of their own downfall last time here, throwing the game away twice after strolling through a dominant second half but failing to put the game to bed

Jurgen Klopp's side will be deserpate to exact revenge and if they do win as 7/101.70 favourites they'll be keen to leave no doubt, so we'll back them -1 on the handicap at 13/82.63.

Mohamed Salah is 1/12.00 anytime scorer, which is inevitable against United after 13 goals in 14 games and goals in his last five visits to Old Trafford.

He's also scored multiple goals on two of those visits and missed a fair few chances to add a second in that FA Cup game, so we'll take the 5/16.00 on Salah to score 2+ goals and make amends in style.

And we can't do a Liverpool Bet Builder without Darwin Nunez for his customary 2+ shots on target at 11/102.11. He's landed that in four of his last five.

Back Liverpool -1 handicap, Salah 2+ goals & Nunez 2+ shots on target @ 18/119.00 Bet here

Honours even Bet Builder

The 10/34.33 on the draw can't be overlooked. Man Utd would probably take it if offered and the last two meeting have finished all square after 90 minutes after all.

Man Utd blunted Liverpool at Anfield and they'll need something similar to get a result, so although under 2.5 goals is a big price at 2/13.00 it's a legitimate route for the draw.

Utd had six bookings and a red at Anfield and if they're to grind out a draw they'll have to get stuck in - so over 3.5 cards at 9/52.80 would be the play.

The visitors won't walk away without any bookings either so over 1.5 Liverpool cards even at 2/71.29 rounds this one off nicely.

Back the draw, under 2.5 goals, over 3.5 Man Utd cards & over 1.5 Liverpool cards @ 22/123.00 Bet here

Shoot for profit Bet Builder

We know all about Man Utd giving up shots by now, but Liverpool also give teams a chance so delving into the shots market makes perfect sense - they managed 11 shots on target each in the FA Cup game.

Liverpool had a whopping 34 attempts in the 0-0 at Anfield, getting just eight on target, while in last year's league game here they both hit the target five times.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target Powered by

Let's stick Salah 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91 as our base, which he again achieved on Thursday, and add Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84 to follow up him hitting the target three times in the last meeting.

For Man Utd players to have just 1+ shot on target, we've already backed Rashford elsewhere so he goes in here at 4/61.67 alongside his in-form team-mate Alejandro Garnacho at 4/51.80.

And we'll top this one off with another in-form star in Alexis Mac Allister, who scored on Thursday and seems to be involved in everything of late - so looks a big price at 13/102.30 to hit the target just the once.

Back Salah 2+ shots on target & Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Rashford & Garnacho 1+ shot on target @ 22/123.00 Bet here

Corner the market & foul play Bet Builder

As well conceding a truck load of shots all season, Man Utd have recently been generously handing out corners as well - allowing 12 and 14 to Chelsea and Brentford respectively.

That made it nine games out of 10 they've allowed eight or more corners, so even taking that minimum backing Liverpool for over 7.5 corners makes sense at 31/20. Liverpool have had eight in their last two trips to Old Trafford.

Liverpool's foul stats are crazy - giving away the joint third-most fouls in the league while enjoying the third-most possession is odd to say the least, but something we'll hope continues as we back the Reds for 12+ fouls at 1/12.00.

So who's involved in these fouls? Well, Luis Diaz and Alexi Mac Allister lead Liverpool with 40 Premier League fouls each, so we'll back them both for 1+ foul here even at short odds of 1/61.17 and 2/91.22.

Man of the moment Mac Allister is involved in both sides though, as he's given away at least one foul in nine of 10, but also he's been fouled at least twice in five of his last six. He's 5/61.84 to be fouled 2+ times.

Bruno Fernandes is only a couple of fouls behind the Liverpool pair after stretching his streak of games with a foul to 11. Four of those have been multiple foul games, including against Liverpool.

And yet again the skipper will be asked to respond to another Man Utd slump, so 7/52.40 on another Fernandes 2+ fouls game looks well and truly on the cards.

Back 8+ Liverpool corners & 12+ fouls, Mac Allister/Diaz 1+ fouls, Fernandes 2+ fouls & Mac Allister fouled 2+ times @ 28/129.00 Bet here

