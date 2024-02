Hibs have lost their two at home 0-3



Celtic have scored 3+ in 5 straight away wins



Back Celtic -1.5 on the AH



Hibernian v Celtic

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports Football)

In Scotland last night, Motherwell kept their first home clean sheet of the season to deny us a BTTS bet.

We're looking to bounce back down the road in Edinburgh, where seventh-placed Hibs are hosting Celtic, whose lead at the top of the table is now down to goal difference.

Celtic don't have the best recent record at Easter Road (W2-D2-L1) but both of the wins were convincing: 3-1 and 4-0. This season, Brendan Rodgers has built a W9-D2-L1 away record. In all of the most recent five road wins, the Bhoys have scored at least three times - and the margin of victory has been at least two goals.

Hibs have lost 3/4 on their own patch, failing to score in any of the defeats. Most recently, they've lost 0-3 to fifth-placed St Mirren and 0-3 to second-placed Rangers. We'll take Celtic to inflict another comfortable defeat on the hosts this evening.