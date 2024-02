Both sides struggling at the bottom of the Bundesliga

So back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder on cards & fouls

There's a big relegation battle going down in the Bundesliga on Wednesday as Mainz host Union Berlin.

Mainz are six points behind Union, who sit just a place above all the relegation trouble, and have won just once all season.

The one Mainz win did come at home, but that's part of just a five-point home haul that's the worst in the league,

Union just so happen to own the worst away record in the Bundesliga, but 10 of their 17-point overall total has come since Nenad Bjelica took charge, and four of their five league wins have come against sides in the bottom three.

It's a classic relegation scrap so we just have to look at the cards markets, as we'll likely see at least a couple for both sides.

Mainz give just a few more away, but despite being at home they're in more dire need and the recent stats suggest that the 13/102.30 on three or more Mainz cards looks reasonable.

They've managed three cards at least in eight of their last 10 games - and in seven of nine at home overall this season.

It's a similar story for Union Berlin but with them it's the two-card threshold that they've been breaking regularly.

It's just 4/111.36 on 2 or more cards for Union here, which has landed in Union's last five away games and in eight of their last nine.

So despite the short odds it looks like this one is on pretty solid ground.

There are a few options with the Mainz side especially in the fouls market, and to get any sort of value we have to look at Tom Krauss being priced up at 8/131.61 for 2+ fouls.

He's pretty consistent for one, giving away a foul in his last 11 games, and seven of those outings have seen him give away multiple free kicks.

And with the game state as we expect above, then young Krauss, who is just 22, could be the one to crack under the strain.