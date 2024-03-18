Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Portuguese basement battle

Vilaverdense have scored in 9/12 at home



Vilaverdense v CF Os Belenenses

Monday 20:15

In Portugal last night, Kev finished the week on a high. Held 1-1 at half time by Boavista, Sporting ran riot after the break, with Viktor Gyokeres hitting a hat trick in a 6-1 win.

We start where Kev left off. Second bottom hosts bottom in Portugal's second tier tonight and we reckon both sides can at least get on the score sheet.

Vilaverdense are a suitably modest W3-D1-L8 at Campo Cruz do Reguengo this season, but they have netted in 9/12 of those games. They've conceded in 10/12, with BTTS being the right bet in 7/12.

Belenenses are W1-D3-L8 on the road, but they scored on five of their most recent seven road trips - while conceding in all of the last 10.

Both teams have shown they can score against better opposition, so we'll take them both to find the back of the net tonight.