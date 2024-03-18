Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Portuguese basement battle

Portugal football fans with flag
There's a six pointer in Portugal's Segunda Liga tonight

Belenenses can find the back of the net on their trip to fellow Segunda Liga strugglers Vilaverdense, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Vilaverdense have scored in 9/12 at home

  • Belenenses have netted in 5/7 away

  • Back BTTS

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • Vilaverdense v CF Os Belenenses
    Monday 20:15

    In Portugal last night, Kev finished the week on a high. Held 1-1 at half time by Boavista, Sporting ran riot after the break, with Viktor Gyokeres hitting a hat trick in a 6-1 win.

    We start where Kev left off. Second bottom hosts bottom in Portugal's second tier tonight and we reckon both sides can at least get on the score sheet.

    Vilaverdense are a suitably modest W3-D1-L8 at Campo Cruz do Reguengo this season, but they have netted in 9/12 of those games. They've conceded in 10/12, with BTTS being the right bet in 7/12.

    Belenenses are W1-D3-L8 on the road, but they scored on five of their most recent seven road trips - while conceding in all of the last 10.

    Both teams have shown they can score against better opposition, so we'll take them both to find the back of the net tonight.

    Back Both Teams To Score in Vilaverdense v CF Os Belenenses @1.824/5

    Bet now

    We've got a tip for Monday's League Two game here!

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Vilaverdense v CF Os Belenenses @ 1.824/5

Portuguese Segunda Liga: Vilaverdense v CF Os Belenenses

Monday 18 March, 8.15pm

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

