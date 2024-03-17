Monday Football Tips: Back 11/2 shot in League Two promotion scrap

Both teams chasing League Two promotion

It's getting tight at the top of League Two in the race for promotion, with Stockport County just hitting a sticky patch at the wrong time.

And a trip to in-form Crawley, who've won five out of six, will be another tough task for Dave Challinor's side - who are only second and above Wrexham and MK Dons on goal difference.

Crawley's form has driven them to within a couple of points of the play-offs, and with Stockport winning just one in six they're in desperate need of three points to get them back on track.

Maybe a comeback at Salford will breath life into The Hatters, but Crawley will give them all they can handle, and more, so there's not too much confidence behind the visitors as odds-on favourites at 4/51.80.

It doesn't mean there's not some value eslewhere though...

The three previous meetings have been goalfests, including a 3-3 earlier this season, and while there may not be that same glut of goals I fancy both teams to find the net.

It's 3/4 on both teams to score and as has landed in all three previous meetings - plus in nine of 11 Crawley home games and seven of 11 Stockport away games.

Coming from two goals down to nab a 2-2 draw at Salford on Thursday will be a boost for Stockport too - scoring as many in that game as they had in their last five.

Only Wrexham and Mansfield average more corners per game than Stockport, with only four teams winning fewer than Crawley's 4.6 per game average.

Crawley, naturally, give away more than they win while County average almost two more per game than they allow their opposition.

The visitors like to play football and often dominate the ball too, so we'll stick them down to win more corners at 4/61.67.

We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the season and make no mistake this is a big game for both - so don't expect them to go hell for leather from the off.

So I like the 11/102.11 on the half-time draw here as neither side will want to give anything way early on in proceedings - especially Stockport who found themselves 2-0 down in their last game so won't be making that mistake again.

The full-time draw at 2/13.00 is also appealing, but as the game goes on both these sides have enough to go and win the game - but I don't think either will push the pace in the first 45.