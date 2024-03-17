Football Bet of the Day: Back Lions to roar to victory

Gyokeres having an incredible season

Sporting on track to win the title

Sporting v Boavista

Sunday 17 March, 20:30

We got the goals we wanted in Germany last night, but Maximilian Beier had a tough night where he picked up a knock and his Hoffenheim team was hammered 3-0 by Stuttgart, so there was no shot on target from the in-form youngster.

We can still save face by getting a winner in Portugal, and we'll take in Sporting's clash with Boavista, as the Lisbon giants continue to push for the Primeira Liga title.

Sporting went out of the Europa League against Atalanta, but they are a point clear of old foes Benfica with a game in hand. The Lions have won ten of their last 11 games in the league, and on home soil they have won 12 in the row in the top flight.

One of Sporting's key performers has been Swedish international Victor Gyokeres. The former Coventry striker has rattled in 19 goals in 24 league games, and for club and country he has 26 goals in 37 matches.

Boavista have only won one of their last ten away games in the league, and they have lost six of them. They recently lost 4-0 at home to Braga, they lost the reverse against Sporting 2-0, and lost 2-0 at Benfica.

I am happy to use the Bet Builder to back Sporting to win, Gyokeres to score and there to be a goal in both halves. That gives us a combined price of 1.910/11.