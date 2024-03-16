Football Bet of the Day: Back southern derby to strike sparks

Stuttgart scoring freely in UCL push

Hoffe's Beier in stunning form

Hoffenheim v Stuttgart

Saturday 16 March, 17:30

Our French fancy paid dividends last night, as Lyon's lively 3-2 win at Toulouse landed our BTTS bet with room to spare. We'll head to southern Germany now, because there's an intriguing derby in store between Hoffenheim and Stuttgart.

Stuttgart had to endure the stresses and strains of a relegation playoff last season, but remarkably they have turned their fortunes around, and are pushing hard for a Champions League spot. Only Harry Kane has scored more Bundesliga goals this term than Serhou Guirassy, on-loan Brighton striker Deniz Undav is also in double figures (he has earned a first call-up to the Germany squad), and wing wizard Chris Führich has been outstanding.

Stuttgart have a six-point lead over fifth-placed Dortmund in the race for Champions League spots, and they are in terrific form, having won six and drawn one of their last seven Bundesliga matches. With 57 goals rattled in across 25 matchdays, they have one of the best attacking records in the division.

Hoffenheim could still mount a late charge for the European spots, and they are being powered by the attacking quality of Maximilian Beier. The TSG youth product has just been called up to the Germany squad, after scoring 12 goals in the league this term, including five in his last three games.

In a curious twist, both coaches are facing their former clubs. Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness was sacked by Hoffenheim after failing to deliver European qualification, while TSG's Pellegrino Matarazzo was ditched by Stuttgart, despite taking them back into the top flight and keeping them there.

I'll put together a Bet Builder here on the Sportsbook at 2.35. I'll start by backing Stuttgart midfielder Atakan Karazor to produce at least one foul - the enforcer has eight yellow cards this term, and has committed 24 fouls in the league. I'll back the in-form Beier to have a shot on target, and I'll back Over 2.5 Goals. Overs has landed in 10 of TSG's last 13 games in the league, and 18 of Stuttgart's last 25. When they met earlier in the season, Hoffenheim won 3-2.