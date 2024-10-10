Finland v Republic of Ireland: Helsinki showdown to feature goals

Both teams have lost both UNL games

Halgrimsson has plenty of attacking talent to work with

BTTS seems chunky at 2.28 5/4

Finland v Republic of Ireland

Thursday 10 October, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

A bad night in the UWCL for us and Arsenal, as they were hammered 5-2 and our Under 2.5 Goals bet was nixed early in the second half. We move on.

We're off to Finland tonight, as the Nations League resumes and the Republic of Ireland go in search of their first win under new coach Heimir Halgrimsson. So far under the Icelandic boss, the Republic have lost at home to England and Greece, and they haven't scored a goal.

Of course, the Republic of Ireland's issues precede Halgrimsson, and their record has been poor for some time. They have won just three of their last 15 internationals, and two of those victories were against Gibraltar.

Finland have also made a goalless and pointless start to this latest Nations League campaign, losing 3-0 in Greece and 2-0 against England at Wembley. That said, their home record is respectable for a nation of their limited standing - Markku Kanerva's men have won five of their last ten at home, including the last two against Northern Ireland and Estonia. The win over Northern Ireland was particularly impressive, as Michael O'Neill's side were dismantled in a 4-0 drubbing.

The Republic have a dreadful record in the Nations League. They have never won away from home in the competition, and have only won twice since it started. Remarkably, they have failed to score in 12 of 18 UNL matches, which is an atrocious body of attacking work. On the road the record reads: three draws, five defeats, no wins, four goals scored.

Halgrimsson showed he is willing to shake things up by dropping the experienced Matt Doherty, while Callum Robinson and Callum O'Dowda pulled out of the original squad. Everton veteran Seamus Coleman is injured. The Republic certainly don't lack firepower, with Evan Ferguson, Adam Idah, Sammie Szmodics and Chiedozie Ogbene all options.

Finland also have some quality in attack. Veteran striker Teemu Pukki still packs a punch at international level, even if the goals have dried up with Minnesota United in MLS, while former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara can drive forward from midfield.

There are two ways you can go here. Finland shouldn't be the outsiders, so you could back them Draw No Bet at a reasonable 2.111/10 on the Exchange, but I've been swayed by the 2.285/4 on offer for Both Teams To Score. I know neither nation has scored in the UNL so far, but both teams will see this as a rare opportunity to win and boost their survival hopes. There are talented strikers on both sides, and Finland have actually seen a BTTS bet land in five of their last seven internationals.



