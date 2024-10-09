Football Bet of the Day: European giants to cancel each other out

Arsenal have made hit-and-miss start to season

Bayern racking up clean sheets

Under 2.5 Goals a tasty price at 2.22 6/5

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Wednesday 09 October, 17:45

Chelsea put us through the emotional mangle in the closing stages at Stamford Bridge last night, but they squeezed out a 3-2 win over Real Madrid to give us our first winner of the week. Now we'll head to Germany, because Bayern Munich kick off their UWCL campaign against Arsenal, and the Gunners aren't quite firing on all cylinders.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the group stage last season, and their participation was in jeopardy this time around when they lost the first leg of their qualifier 1-0 at Häcken. However, Jonas Eidevall's side turned the tie around with a 4-0 second-leg win.

Things aren't quite clicking for Arsenal in the WSL either. They were held to a goalless draw by Everton at the weekend, and they needed a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in their opener. They are already a point behind title rivals Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Bayern have won every game they have played this season, including a 1-0 success against Wolfsburg in the Supercup. The German champions have already racked up five clean sheets in seven competitive appearances.

I can't imagine Eidevall will look to be too expansive here, and we could be set for quite a cagey game involving two strong defences. I like the look of the 2.226/5 available on the Betfair Exchange for Under 2.5 Goals. When they met in the 2022-23 quarter-finals, both games featured fewer than three goals. A lot has changed since then, but this should still be evenly contested.