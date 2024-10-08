Football Bet of the Day: Blues can start in style

Chelsea have made perfect start under Bompastor

Real a big name but lagging behind in women's game

Back hosts to net lively victory at 10/11 1.91

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Tuesday 08 October, 20:00

A brain-bruiser in Bradford last night, as we were headed for victory and had it snatched away late on. It was 1-1 until the 75th minute, and our Bet Builder was still okay heading into the 85th minute as a 2-1 Bradford win over Newport would've been fine. However, Bobby Pointon made it 3-1 to Bradford, so he's off the Christmas card list.

We'll switch to the UEFA Women's Champions League now, because Chelsea are in action against Real Madrid, and I fancy Sonia Bompastor's team to make a bit of a statement.

It's so tough to replace a club legend, and that's what former France star and Lyon boss Bompastor had to do when she came in for Emma Hayes. The incredible Hayes had won everything except the Champions League as Blues' boss, but Bompastor arrived in West London with experience of winning the UWCL as both a player and as a coach.

Bompastor has made a strong start to the WSL campaign, edging out Aston Villa 1-0 and then hammering Crystal Palace 7-0. She has been helped by some fascinating signings. Euros winner Lucy Bronze came in from Barcelona, while French forward Sandy Baltimore was recruited from PSG. There was a further boost when world-class striker Sam Kerr penned a contract extension.

It seems odd to think Real Madrid might not be the dominant force in Europe, but that's the case in the women's game. They are playing a serious game of catch-up in their battle with Barcelona, and the fach they had to qualify for the group stage of the UWCL tells you a lot.

Real have won every game they have played this term, but in the group stage last season they had a disastrous time. Real lost five of their six games, and lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. There's no doubting their quality (they have Spanish World Cup stars Athenea del Castillo, Olga Carmona and Teresa, as well as a host of other elite players), but I fancy Chelsea to start with a statement victory.

We can back Chelsea to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/111.91 on the Sportsbook, and that appeals when you consider last season's meetings ended 2-2 in Madrid and 2-1 to Chelsea in London.