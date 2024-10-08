Tuesday Football Tips: Take Terriers to double up on Tykes at 5/2

League One rivals meet just three days after league meeting

Huddersfield won the last three head-to-head meetings

Back a Terriers triumph and goals at both ends @ 5/2 3.50

Huddersfield vs Barnsley

Tuesday 8 October, 19:45 BST

Live on Sky Sports+

A quick rematch here in the EFL Trophy as Hudderfield beat Barnsley 2-0 in League One just three days ago, but neither side will look the same as many changes are expected.

They're level on points in the League One table, and it is the league that is the main focus for both, hence why two much-changed sides will run out at the John Smith's Stadium this time around.

So this could be a case of whoever's second string can settle in better that will prove the difference...

Michael Duff's Huddersfield got a huge shot in the arm with Saturday's win as they'd lost the last four before that.

The win means they've beaten Barnsley three times in a row though, and even with changes being made, as the hosts they should have a decent advantage.

It's hard to look too much into form with the expected changes, but give they're playing at home, and full of confience after a win just a few days ago, we'll back the repeat and back Huddersfield to win at 10/111.91

Barnsley have scored in four away games so far, with Huddersfield registering in five of six games at home.

And even better than the form is the expected changes, which can easily lead to disjointed performances from defenders especially under tough circumstances.

So I'm keen to keep on the side of goals here and back both teams to score at 4/91.44.