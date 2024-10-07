Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Bantams to be frustrated

Bradford boss Graham Alexander
Graham Alexander has managed just three league wins with Bradford this term

We're looking for a week of winning bets on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard's kicking us off in League Two.

Bradford City v Newport County
Monday 07 October, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports

A goalless stalemate made for a damp squib at the end of our Tobias' week, as Bologna and Parma nixed his BTTS bet. That said, Bologna is doubtless a lovely place to plot the next set of bets, espresso in hand.

We swap Bologna for Bradford, it what may sound like a Channel 5 travelogue, but is actually the start of our betting week. Bradford are a skinny 1.574/7 to beat Newport County, and I'm happy to take that price on.

Bradford have only won three of their nine league games so far this term, and you have to go back a full month for their last victory, which was a 2-1 success against Carlisle United. Since then the Bantams have lost two and drawn two.

The argument for that odds-on price might be that Bradford have won five of their last seven on home soil in the league, including a 4-1 win over Newport as recently as April. Newport's away record is also poor, with two defeats in three, and I have to admit that most of their best work is down at Rodney Parade. However, Newport are steadily improving, and I think they can at least be competitive with an inconsistent Bradford.

I'll back BTTS and Newport to have a two-goal start on the Bet Builder at 6/52.20, so even if Bradford win 2-1, 3-2 or 4-3 we're still ok. Both teams have scored in 12 of Bradford's last 15 league games, and ten of Newport's last 16.

Recommended Bet

Back Newport +2 Handicap and BTTS @

SBK6/5

Now read our other bet of the Day here!

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

