Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS in Bologna

BTTS in 6/6 Parma games...



And also in 3/3 Bologna home matches

Back BTTS



Bologna v Parma

Sunday 14:00 (Live on One Football)

In Spain yesterday, Celta Vigo beat Las Palmas 1-0 to leave us short on our goals target.

We're finishing the week in Italy, where one of this afternoon's Serie A matches brings Parma to Bologna for an Emilia-Romagna derby. We fancy both sets of fans will have something to celebrate at some point during the clash at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara...

Returning to the Italian top flight after an absence of a few years, Fabio Pecchia's Parma are W1-D2-L3. They have scored and conceded in all six of those games. On the road to this point, the Gialloblu have lost 2-1 at leaders Napoli and drawn 2-2 at Lecce.

Bologna are 14th in the table (W1-D4-L1). Both teams have scored in 5/6 of those matches, with each of their first three home games of the campaign finishing 1-1. We'll take them to score and concede again this afternoon.