Brighton v Tottenham: Back 11/4 Johnson for more joy on Super Sunday

Spurs showing good signs

After a slow and stuttering start to the new season, Spurs are beginning to show signs of the form that'll make them a threat at the right end of the Premier League table this campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's side cruised to victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend and whilst they won by a three goal margin, it really could have been more. With their fluid, free-flowing approach and growing confidence of key players up top, Spurs will also be boosted by a key absentee for the hosts this weekend as Brighton will be without Jan Paul van Hecke for the tie.

Having had to endure vile and unacceptable abuse from a section of supporters, Brennan Johnson, at the age of 23, has shown maturity and admirable mental strength to enjoy a recent spell that has seen him find the back of the net in each of his club's last five matches, starting with the 92nd minute winner against Coventry in the EFL Cup, he has now equalled his goal tally for the 2023-24 campaign.

I'm expecting his speed and trickery to cause all sorts of problems at the American Express Stadium, against a Brighton side that was picked apart by Chelsea last week, and am backing the former Nottingham Forest man to find the back of the net again at 11/43.75.

Solanke boosted by call-up

Dominic Solanke's development last season led to a £65million summer move to Spurs. Fast forward a few months and he has now backed that up by receiving his first call-up to the England squad since winning his only full cap in a goalless draw with Brazil in November 2017.

The 27-year-old's pace, movement and ability to stretch defences has caused opponents all sorts of problems and it is just reward for a player heralded, tipped for greatness and watched keenly from a young age, a player who has needed to show great perseverance and persistence to get to this point in his career and is now thriving. At 11/102.11 I'm backing him to either score or provide an assist.

Brighton causing problems aplenty

After a summer of significant change for Brighton, they've shown tremendous quality at the start of this campaign in order to beat Man United and hold Arsenal to a draw at The Emirates.

Aside from the defensive horror show at Stamford Bridge, under Fabian Hurzeler the Seagulls have shown a tactical flexibility, with quick transitions from defence to attack, they have only failed to score in one game so far this campaign.

Some have questioned whether the honeymoon period may well be over for a manager who has made a mighty fine impression since his arrival. That may well be the case but while they could well have conceded more against Chelsea, it shouldn't be overlooked how good they were in possession, creating plenty of chances of their own and I like the look of Tottenham to win but both teams to score at 23/103.30.