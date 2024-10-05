Football Bet of the Day: Back a goals fiesta in Spain

8 goals in 2 meetings last season



16 goals in 3 Celta away games this season

Back +2.5 Goals



Las Palmas v Celta Vigo

Saturday 17:45 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Italy yesterday, Napoli beat Como 3-1 to deliver on our handicap bet and put us into profit for the week.

We're in Spain today for the La Liga clash between rock-bottom Las Palmas and 10th-placed Celta Vigo. We reckon there could be a few goals at Gran Canaria Stadium...

The two meetings of these two last season finished in 2-1 and 4-1 wins for the home side. This term, both teams have scored in all but one of Las Palmas's first eight Liga games of the season, including 4/4 in the Canaries. Two of those games stubbornly finished 1-1 but we fancy this one can get up and Over 2.5 Goals.

That's because Celta bring a big track record of goals with them. The Sky Blues have served up 16 goals across just three away days so far. They're yet to pick up a point, as those games individually have finished 3-4, 2-3 and 1-3. The key thing for us is that Claudio Giraldez's men are scoring and conceding with abandon. We'll back them to deliver Over 2.5 Goals in this one.