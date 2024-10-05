Football Bet of the Day: Back a goals fiesta in Spain
The goals could fly in on the Canaries this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
8 goals in 2 meetings last season
16 goals in 3 Celta away games this season
Back +2.5 Goals
Las Palmas v Celta Vigo
Saturday 17:45 (Live on LaLigaTV)
In Italy yesterday, Napoli beat Como 3-1 to deliver on our handicap bet and put us into profit for the week.
We're in Spain today for the La Liga clash between rock-bottom Las Palmas and 10th-placed Celta Vigo. We reckon there could be a few goals at Gran Canaria Stadium...
The two meetings of these two last season finished in 2-1 and 4-1 wins for the home side. This term, both teams have scored in all but one of Las Palmas's first eight Liga games of the season, including 4/4 in the Canaries. Two of those games stubbornly finished 1-1 but we fancy this one can get up and Over 2.5 Goals.
That's because Celta bring a big track record of goals with them. The Sky Blues have served up 16 goals across just three away days so far. They're yet to pick up a point, as those games individually have finished 3-4, 2-3 and 1-3. The key thing for us is that Claudio Giraldez's men are scoring and conceding with abandon. We'll back them to deliver Over 2.5 Goals in this one.
Now read more of our Saturday football tips here!
Recommended bets
