Saturday Football Tips: Shots and fouls stand out at 7/1
Our football props column has dug out shots and fouls angles for Leicester v Bournemouth on Saturday and subsequently is offering up a 7/1 Bet Builder...
-
Leicester top for shots conceded; Cherries 3rd for shots taken
-
Bournemouth 3rd for fouls committed; Foxes 4th most-fouled
-
Raid player props markets to form 4/1 Bet Builder
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!
Leicester v Bournemouth
Saturday 5 October, 15:00
Study the numbers and you find angles in this game and there look to be a couple of decent ones ahead of this contest.
Granted, the angles found so far this week haven't delivered, but the column is still well in profit and the early-season data is very much worth noting here.
Leicester have conceded the most shots in the Premier League after six matchdays, while Bournemouth sit third for shots taken.
In addition, only two teams have committed more fouls than the Cherries, while Leicester are the fourth most-fouled side.
The player shots and fouls markets are therefore very much worth a visit.
Leg 1: Antoine Semenyo 3+ shots
I'll start with shots and am happy to back Bournemouth's shot leader, Antoine Semenyo. In fact, only Erling Haaland has struck more shots in the Premier League so far this season.
Semenyo has landed the 3+ shots bet in all six starts this season and has actually managed 4+ in five of those. He also delivered at least three shots it in each of his final two games of last term.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|20
|82
|4.1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|19
|78
|4.2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|19
|74
|4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|20
|70
|3.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|16
|57
|3.8
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|18
|55
|3.4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|19
|54
|3.1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|19
|53
|3
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|20
|52
|3.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|18
|52
|4.2
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|19
|50
|2.7
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|19
|50
|3.1
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|20
|48
|3.5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|16
|46
|3.2
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|15
|46
|3.3
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|20
|44
|2.7
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|19
|43
|2.8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|17
|43
|2.6
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|20
|39
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|19
|39
|3.4
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|19
|39
|2.3
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|17
|39
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|20
|38
|2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|19
|37
|2.4
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|18
|37
|3
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|17
|37
|2.5
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|20
|36
|2
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|19
|36
|2.7
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|19
|36
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|20
|35
|1.8
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|17
|35
|2.5
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|15
|35
|3
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|14
|35
|2.8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|20
|34
|1.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|19
|34
|2.1
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|19
|34
|2
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|18
|34
|2.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|19
|33
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|20
|32
|2.3
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|20
|32
|2.5
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|19
|32
|2.9
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|18
|32
|2.3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|15
|32
|2.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|20
|31
|1.7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|20
|31
|1.8
|Savinho
|Man City
|17
|31
|2.8
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|18
|30
|1.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|18
|29
|4.4
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|17
|29
|3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|20
|28
|3.2
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|19
|28
|1.5
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|13
|28
|3.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|20
|27
|2.2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|20
|27
|1.5
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|19
|27
|1.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|16
|27
|1.9
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|17
|26
|2.1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|16
|26
|1.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|20
|25
|1.4
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|20
|24
|1.2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|18
|24
|1.8
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|18
|24
|1.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|17
|24
|1.7
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|14
|24
|2.1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|19
|23
|2.2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|19
|23
|1.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|18
|23
|1.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|17
|23
|1.9
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|17
|23
|2.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|17
|23
|2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|16
|23
|3.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|15
|23
|3.3
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|23
|1.8
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|20
|22
|2.1
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|19
|22
|2.1
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|19
|22
|1.6
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|19
|22
|1.4
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|18
|22
|1.7
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|17
|22
|1.9
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|19
|21
|3.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|19
|21
|1.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|18
|21
|1.9
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|18
|21
|1.4
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|15
|21
|2.5
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|12
|21
|3.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|20
|20
|1.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|19
|20
|1.2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|19
|20
|1.5
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|17
|20
|1.9
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|14
|20
|3.1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|11
|20
|6.3
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|20
|19
|1.5
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|19
|19
|1
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|18
|19
|1.5
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|18
|19
|1.2
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|18
|19
|1.4
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|18
|19
|1.8
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|16
|19
|2
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|13
|19
|1.7
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|10
|19
|4.9
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|20
|18
|1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|20
|18
|1.1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|19
|18
|1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|19
|18
|1.1
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|18
|18
|1.2
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|17
|18
|1.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|18
|1.3
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|14
|18
|1.9
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|19
|17
|0.9
|James Justin
|Leicester
|19
|17
|0.9
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|18
|17
|1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|18
|17
|1.4
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|17
|17
|1.5
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|17
|17
|1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|17
|17
|1.2
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|15
|17
|2.1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|20
|16
|2.1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|19
|16
|1.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|18
|16
|1.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|18
|16
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|16
|16
|1.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|15
|16
|1.5
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|20
|15
|0.8
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|0.8
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|19
|15
|0.8
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|19
|15
|0.9
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|18
|15
|3.5
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|18
|15
|1.2
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|17
|15
|1.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|17
|15
|1.4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|14
|15
|1.9
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|19
|14
|0.7
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|18
|14
|0.8
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|17
|14
|0.8
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|17
|14
|0.8
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|14
|2.3
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|16
|13
|0.9
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|16
|13
|1.2
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|14
|13
|2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|13
|13
|1.1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|13
|13
|1.8
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|12
|13
|1.7
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|10
|13
|3.6
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|20
|12
|0.6
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|20
|12
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|19
|12
|0.7
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|17
|12
|1.1
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|17
|12
|2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|17
|12
|0.9
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|17
|12
|0.7
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|12
|1.8
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|15
|12
|3.1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|15
|12
|0.9
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|14
|12
|2.2
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|14
|12
|1.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|14
|12
|1.2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|13
|12
|4.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|12
|2.2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|8
|12
|5.3
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|8
|12
|3.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|20
|11
|0.6
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|20
|11
|0.6
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|19
|11
|0.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|19
|11
|0.6
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|19
|11
|0.6
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|18
|11
|1.2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|17
|11
|0.7
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|17
|11
|0.9
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|16
|11
|1.3
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|16
|11
|1.9
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|15
|11
|1.6
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|15
|11
|1
|Beto
|Everton
|12
|11
|4.5
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|12
|11
|1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|12
|11
|0.9
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|10
|11
|5.7
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|20
|10
|0.5
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|20
|10
|0.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|19
|10
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.6
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|18
|10
|0.7
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|17
|10
|1.7
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|17
|10
|0.7
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|17
|10
|0.6
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|16
|10
|2.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|15
|10
|0.7
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|12
|10
|1.3
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|20
|9
|0.5
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|20
|9
|0.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|19
|9
|0.5
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|19
|9
|1.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|19
|9
|0.5
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|19
|9
|0.5
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|18
|9
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|18
|9
|0.6
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|18
|9
|0.6
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|17
|9
|0.8
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|16
|9
|0.6
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|14
|9
|0.7
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|14
|9
|0.9
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|12
|9
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|12
|9
|3.8
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|8
|9
|1.3
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|20
|8
|0.5
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|19
|8
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|18
|8
|0.5
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|17
|8
|1.4
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|16
|8
|0.5
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|16
|8
|0.8
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|16
|8
|0.5
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|16
|8
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|16
|8
|0.5
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|15
|8
|3.3
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|13
|8
|0.7
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|9
|8
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|9
|8
|0.9
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|9
|8
|2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|20
|7
|0.4
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|17
|7
|0.5
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|16
|7
|1.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|16
|7
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|15
|7
|0.5
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|15
|7
|0.8
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|13
|7
|0.8
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|12
|7
|1.7
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|12
|7
|2.9
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|11
|7
|0.9
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|11
|7
|1.9
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|10
|7
|0.7
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|0.4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|18
|6
|0.4
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|17
|6
|0.8
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|15
|6
|1.1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|13
|6
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|13
|6
|0.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|2.3
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|11
|6
|0.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|0.8
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|11
|6
|0.7
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|9
|6
|1.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|8
|6
|2.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|3
|6
|3.3
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|20
|5
|0.3
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|18
|5
|0.3
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|16
|5
|0.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.5
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|15
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|14
|5
|1.6
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|13
|5
|1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|10
|5
|0.8
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|0.9
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|9
|5
|0.6
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|7
|5
|3.3
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|3.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|6
|5
|2.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|19
|4
|0.2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|15
|4
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|15
|4
|1.2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|14
|4
|0.7
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|14
|4
|0.4
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|13
|4
|0.4
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|13
|4
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|13
|4
|0.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|13
|4
|0.4
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|12
|4
|0.7
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|3.8
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|10
|4
|0.7
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|5.8
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|0.5
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|9
|4
|0.6
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|8
|4
|1.6
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|8
|4
|1.7
|Antony
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|4.3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|6
|4
|1.8
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|2.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|5
|4
|2.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|4
|4
|1.5
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|19
|3
|0.2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|14
|3
|0.8
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|14
|3
|0.2
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|14
|3
|0.3
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|13
|3
|0.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|12
|3
|0.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|11
|3
|0.4
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|11
|3
|0.8
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|11
|3
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|10
|3
|0.4
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|10
|3
|0.8
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|9
|3
|0.3
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|1.1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|8
|3
|1
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|8
|3
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|8
|3
|1.5
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|7
|3
|0.8
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|7
|3
|1.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|3
|3
|1.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|16
|2
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|16
|2
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.2
|André
|Wolves
|15
|2
|0.2
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|13
|2
|0.6
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|13
|2
|0.2
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|12
|2
|0.3
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|12
|2
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|12
|2
|0.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|12
|2
|0.3
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|0.2
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|11
|2
|0.3
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|10
|2
|0.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|10
|2
|0.4
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|10
|2
|0.4
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|0.6
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0.8
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|9
|2
|1.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|8
|2
|0.7
|John Stones
|Man City
|8
|2
|0.5
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|8
|2
|0.4
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|James Garner
|Everton
|4
|2
|0.7
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.4
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|2
|1
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|10
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|20
|1
|0.1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|0.1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|17
|1
|0.1
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|16
|1
|0.1
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|14
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|13
|1
|0.2
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|0.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0.2
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|9
|1
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|8
|1
|1.7
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|8
|1
|0.1
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|8
|1
|0.2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|7
|1
|2.1
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|7
|1
|0.4
|James Bree
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0.3
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0.3
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.3
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|6
|1
|1.8
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|6
|1
|1.4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|5
|1
|1
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|5
|1
|4.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0.9
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|0.6
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.8
|James McAtee
|Man City
|4
|1
|2.5
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|4
|1
|2.4
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|4
|1
|1.1
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|4
|1
|1.1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|1
|0.7
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|0.4
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|2
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0.4
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|2
|1
|0.5
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|1.1
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|20
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|20
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|20
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|20
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|20
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|20
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|19
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|18
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|18
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|17
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|17
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|16
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|15
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|14
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|13
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|13
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|13
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|12
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|11
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|9
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|8
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|8
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|8
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|6
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|4
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|3
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
Given the defence he's up against, the Ghanaian has to be backed to continue the run.
Leg 2: Milos Kerkez 1+ shot
I also like left-back Milos Kerkez for 1+ shot.
He had 15 shots in his last 11 appearances of 2023/24 and while he was a little slow to get going this season, he's now managed at least one shot in his last four matches.
The Hungarian is often found lurking around the edge of the box on corners and isn't afraid to let fly from distance.
Leg 3: Milos Kerkez to commit 1+ foul
Moving onto fouls, I have to side with Kerkez again.
He's committed 1+ foul in his last nine games for the Cherries and here he's set to face one a highly fouled player.
It's hard to know who will line up on the right of the home attack but the choices are all good in terms of their ability to draw fouls.
Facundo Buonanotte started at Arsenal last week and was well known for drawing fouls at Brighton last season. Jordan Ayew had a similar reputation at Crystal Palace - he led the league for fouls won per game - while Abdul Fatawu has consistently drawn multiple fouls.
Leg 4: James Justin to be fouled 2+ times
Add Kerkez for 1+ foul before backing Leicester's James Justin to be fouled 2+ times.
The Leicester right-back adds the value element to our Bet Builder.
He's 6/42.50 to draw 2+ fouls but he's actually landed the 3+ bet in four of his last five games.
Justin will push into Kerkez territory, while Dango Ouattara will likely keep his spot on the left wing. He's not the highest fouler around but has committed one in five of his last six starts.
Justin gets the nod and take the overall price to north of 7/18.00.
Check out our Saturday football cheat sheet!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 82pts
Returned: 98.12pts
P/L: +16.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v West Ham: Chaotic Hammers to crash out
-
Football Betting Tips
FA Cup Third Round Tips: Expect Magpies to fly past Bromley
-
Football Betting Tips
FA Cup Tips: Five third round upsets to back this weekend up to 17/2
-
Football Betting Tips
FA Cup Opta Stats Betting: Back 7/1 Accrington scorer at Liverpool and 11 more tips
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Barnsley and Walsall the weekend best bets