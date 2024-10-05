Saturday Football Tips: Shots and fouls stand out at 7/1

Leicester top for shots conceded; Cherries 3rd for shots taken

Bournemouth 3rd for fouls committed; Foxes 4th most-fouled

Raid player props markets to form 4/1 Bet Builder

Leicester v Bournemouth

Saturday 5 October, 15:00

Study the numbers and you find angles in this game and there look to be a couple of decent ones ahead of this contest.

Granted, the angles found so far this week haven't delivered, but the column is still well in profit and the early-season data is very much worth noting here.

Leicester have conceded the most shots in the Premier League after six matchdays, while Bournemouth sit third for shots taken.

In addition, only two teams have committed more fouls than the Cherries, while Leicester are the fourth most-fouled side.

The player shots and fouls markets are therefore very much worth a visit.

I'll start with shots and am happy to back Bournemouth's shot leader, Antoine Semenyo. In fact, only Erling Haaland has struck more shots in the Premier League so far this season.

Semenyo has landed the 3+ shots bet in all six starts this season and has actually managed 4+ in five of those. He also delivered at least three shots it in each of his final two games of last term.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots

Player Team Apps Shots Shots/90* Erling Haaland Man City 20 82 4.1 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 19 78 4.2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 19 74 4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 20 70 3.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 16 57 3.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 18 55 3.4 Matheus Cunha Wolves 19 54 3.1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 19 53 3 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 20 52 3.4 Noni Madueke Chelsea 18 52 4.2 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 19 50 2.7 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 19 50 3.1 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 20 48 3.5 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 16 46 3.2 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 15 46 3.3 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 20 44 2.7 Evanilson Bournemouth 19 43 2.8 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 17 43 2.6 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 20 39 2.3 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 19 39 3.4 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 19 39 2.3 Kai Havertz Arsenal 17 39 2.4 Alex Iwobi Fulham 20 38 2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 19 37 2.4 Luis Díaz Liverpool 18 37 3 Yoane Wissa Brentford 17 37 2.5 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 20 36 2 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 19 36 2.7 Georginio Rutter Brighton 19 36 3 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 20 35 1.8 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 17 35 2.5 Phil Foden Man City 15 35 3 Danny Welbeck Brighton 14 35 2.8 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 20 34 1.9 Liam Delap Ipswich 19 34 2.1 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 19 34 2 Tomás Soucek West Ham 18 34 2.3 Joelinton Newcastle 19 33 1.9 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 20 32 2.3 James Maddison Tottenham 20 32 2.5 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 19 32 2.9 Amad Diallo Man Utd 18 32 2.3 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 15 32 2.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 20 31 1.7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 20 31 1.8 Savinho Man City 17 31 2.8 Jamie Vardy Leicester 18 30 1.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 18 29 4.4 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 17 29 3 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 20 28 3.2 Josko Gvardiol Man City 19 28 1.5 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 13 28 3.1 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 20 27 2.2 Pedro Porro Tottenham 20 27 1.5 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 19 27 1.8 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 16 27 1.9 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 17 26 2.1 Mateo Kovacic Man City 16 26 1.9 Bernardo Silva Man City 20 25 1.4 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 20 24 1.2 Andreas Pereira Fulham 18 24 1.8 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 18 24 1.5 Carlos Baleba Brighton 17 24 1.7 João Pedro Brighton 14 24 2.1 Adama Traoré Fulham 19 23 2.2 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 19 23 1.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 18 23 1.3 Adam Armstrong Southampton 17 23 1.9 Pedro Neto Chelsea 17 23 2.1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 17 23 2 Harry Wilson Fulham 16 23 3.4 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 15 23 3.3 Dwight McNeil Everton 13 23 1.8 Kevin Schade Brentford 20 22 2.1 Cameron Archer Southampton 19 22 2.1 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 19 22 1.6 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 19 22 1.4 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 18 22 1.7 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 17 22 1.9 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 19 21 3.2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 19 21 1.2 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 18 21 1.9 Declan Rice Arsenal 18 21 1.4 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 15 21 2.5 Diogo Jota Liverpool 12 21 3.1 Pape Sarr Tottenham 20 20 1.7 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 19 20 1.2 Tyler Dibling Southampton 19 20 1.5 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 20 3 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 17 20 1.9 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 20 5.4 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 14 20 3.1 Julio Enciso Brighton 11 20 6.3 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 20 19 1.5 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 19 19 1 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 18 19 1.5 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 18 19 1.2 John McGinn Aston Villa 18 19 1.4 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 18 19 1.8 Curtis Jones Liverpool 16 19 2 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 19 2 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 13 19 1.7 João Félix Chelsea 10 19 4.9 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 20 18 1 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 20 18 1.1 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 19 18 1 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 19 18 1.1 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 18 18 1.2 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 18 1.2 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 17 18 1.2 Kenny Tete Fulham 15 18 1.3 Casemiro Man Utd 14 18 1.9 João Gomes Wolves 19 17 0.9 James Justin Leicester 19 17 0.9 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 18 17 1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 18 17 1.4 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 17 17 1.5 Fabian Schär Newcastle 17 17 1 Malo Gusto Chelsea 17 17 1.2 Carlos Soler West Ham 15 17 2.1 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 20 16 2.1 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 19 16 1.3 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 18 16 1.1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 18 16 1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 16 16 1.3 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 15 16 1.5 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 20 15 0.8 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 20 15 0.8 Murillo Nottm Forest 19 15 0.8 Thomas Partey Arsenal 19 15 0.9 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 18 15 3.5 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 18 15 1.2 Yasin Ayari Brighton 17 15 1.3 Jack Harrison Everton 17 15 1.4 Jérémy Doku Man City 14 15 1.9 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 19 14 0.7 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 14 1.6 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 18 14 0.8 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 17 14 0.8 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 17 14 0.8 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 16 14 2.3 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 16 13 0.9 Orel Mangala Everton 16 13 1.2 Jack Grealish Man City 14 13 2 Rúben Dias Man City 13 13 1.1 Mikel Merino Arsenal 13 13 1.8 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 12 13 1.7 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 13 2 Paul Onuachu Southampton 10 13 3.6 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 20 12 0.6 Nathan Collins Brentford 20 12 0.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 19 12 0.7 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 17 12 1.1 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 17 12 2 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 17 12 0.9 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 17 12 0.7 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 15 12 1.8 Jack Taylor Ipswich 15 12 3.1 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 15 12 0.9 Simon Adingra Brighton 14 12 2.2 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 14 12 1.2 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 14 12 1.2 David Brooks Bournemouth 13 12 4.2 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 12 2.2 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 8 12 5.3 Matt O'Riley Brighton 8 12 3.1 Leif Davis Ipswich 20 11 0.6 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 20 11 0.6 Joe Aribo Southampton 19 11 0.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 19 11 0.6 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 19 11 0.6 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 18 11 1.2 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 17 11 0.7 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 17 11 0.9 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 16 11 1.3 Jack Clarke Ipswich 16 11 1.9 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 15 11 1.6 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 15 11 1 Beto Everton 12 11 4.5 Cristian Romero Tottenham 12 11 1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 12 11 0.9 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 11 2.2 Danny Ings West Ham 10 11 5.7 Antonee Robinson Fulham 20 10 0.5 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 20 10 0.5 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 19 10 0.6 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 19 10 0.6 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 18 10 0.7 Joe Willock Newcastle 17 10 1.7 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 17 10 0.7 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 17 10 0.6 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 16 10 2.1 Lewis Dunk Brighton 15 10 0.7 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 12 10 1.3 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 20 9 0.5 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 20 9 0.5 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 19 9 0.5 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 19 9 1.5 James Tarkowski Everton 19 9 0.5 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 19 9 0.5 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 18 9 0.5 Emerson West Ham 18 9 0.6 Rico Lewis Man City 18 9 0.6 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 17 9 0.8 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 16 9 0.6 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 14 9 0.7 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 14 9 0.9 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 12 9 0.8 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 12 9 3.8 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 8 9 1.3 Lewis Hall Newcastle 20 8 0.5 Calvin Bassey Fulham 19 8 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 18 8 0.5 Timo Werner Tottenham 17 8 1.4 Flynn Downes Southampton 16 8 0.5 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 16 8 0.8 Manuel Akanji Man City 16 8 0.5 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 16 8 0.5 Nélson Semedo Wolves 16 8 0.5 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 15 8 3.3 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 13 8 0.7 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 9 8 0.9 Michael Keane Everton 9 8 0.9 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 9 8 2 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 20 7 0.4 Sam Morsy Ipswich 18 7 0.4 Wout Faes Leicester 17 7 0.5 Tommy Doyle Wolves 16 7 1.5 Edson Álvarez West Ham 16 7 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 15 7 0.5 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 15 7 0.8 Matt Doherty Wolves 13 7 0.8 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 12 7 1.7 Evan Ferguson Brighton 12 7 2.9 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 11 7 0.9 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 11 7 1.9 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 10 7 0.7 Andy Robertson Liverpool 18 6 0.4 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 18 6 0.4 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 17 6 0.8 Wes Burns Ipswich 16 6 0.6 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 15 6 1.1 Santiago Bueno Wolves 13 6 0.5 Matty Cash Aston Villa 13 6 0.5 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 12 6 2.3 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 11 6 0.5 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 11 6 0.8 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 11 6 0.7 Kasey McAteer Leicester 9 6 1.6 Conor Bradley Liverpool 8 6 2.3 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 3 6 3.3 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 20 5 0.3 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 20 5 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 18 5 0.3 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 18 5 0.3 Ashley Young Everton 16 5 0.3 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 16 5 0.5 Issa Diop Fulham 15 5 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 14 5 1.6 Mats Wieffer Brighton 13 5 1 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 5 2.6 Mathias Jensen Brentford 10 5 0.8 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 10 5 0.9 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 9 5 0.6 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 7 5 3.3 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 5 3.2 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 6 5 2.1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 19 4 0.2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 15 4 0.3 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 15 4 1.2 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 14 4 0.7 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 14 4 0.4 Harry Maguire Man Utd 13 4 0.4 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 13 4 0.8 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 13 4 0.6 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 13 4 0.4 Matheus Nunes Man City 12 4 0.7 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 4 2.9 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 11 4 3.8 Timothy Castagne Fulham 10 4 0.7 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 4 0.4 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 10 4 5.8 Ben White Arsenal 9 4 0.5 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 9 4 0.6 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 8 4 1.6 Patson Daka Leicester 8 4 1.7 Antony Man Utd 6 4 4.3 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 6 4 1.8 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 6 4 0.9 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 4 0.9 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 6 4 2.5 Armando Broja Everton 5 4 2.3 Will Smallbone Southampton 4 4 1.5 William Saliba Arsenal 19 3 0.2 Tom Cairney Fulham 14 3 0.8 Joël Veltman Brighton 14 3 0.2 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 14 3 0.3 Caleb Okoli Leicester 13 3 0.3 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 12 3 0.3 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 11 3 0.4 Adam Lallana Southampton 11 3 0.8 Ryan Manning Southampton 11 3 0.4 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 10 3 0.4 Brajan Gruda Brighton 10 3 0.8 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 9 3 0.3 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Mason Mount Man Utd 8 3 1.1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 8 3 1 Nathan Aké Man City 8 3 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 8 3 1.5 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 3 1.5 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 7 3 0.8 Leny Yoro Man Utd 7 3 1.1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 3 3 1.1 Toti Gomes Wolves 16 2 0.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 16 2 0.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 15 2 0.2 André Wolves 15 2 0.2 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 13 2 0.6 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 13 2 0.2 Ben Johnson Ipswich 12 2 0.3 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 12 2 0.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 12 2 0.2 Oliver Skipp Leicester 12 2 0.3 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 11 2 0.2 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 11 2 0.3 Jack Stephens Southampton 10 2 0.2 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 10 2 0.4 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 10 2 0.4 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 9 2 0.6 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 9 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 2 0.8 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 9 2 1.1 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 8 2 0.7 John Stones Man City 8 2 0.5 Djed Spence Tottenham 8 2 0.4 Nathan Wood Southampton 7 2 0.3 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0.4 Axel Disasi Chelsea 5 2 0.5 James Garner Everton 4 2 0.7 Ross Stewart Southampton 4 2 1.4 James Milner Brighton 3 2 1 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 1 2 10 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 20 1 0.1 Tino Livramento Newcastle 19 1 0.1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 17 1 0.1 Jan Bednarek Southampton 16 1 0.1 Sander Berge Fulham 14 1 0.1 Archie Gray Tottenham 13 1 0.2 Igor Julio Brighton 12 1 0.1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 11 1 0.2 Jorginho Arsenal 10 1 0.2 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 9 1 0.2 Harrison Reed Fulham 8 1 1.7 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 8 1 0.1 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 8 1 0.2 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 7 1 2.1 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 7 1 0.4 James Bree Southampton 7 1 0.3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Ryan Fraser Southampton 7 1 0.3 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 1 0.3 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 6 1 1.8 Andy Irving West Ham 6 1 1.4 Richarlison Tottenham 5 1 1 Yunus Konak Brentford 5 1 4.7 Adam Webster Brighton 4 1 0.9 James Hill Bournemouth 4 1 0.6 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 4 1 0.8 James McAtee Man City 4 1 2.5 Luis Guilherme West Ham 4 1 2.4 Mikey Moore Tottenham 4 1 1.1 Nathan Patterson Everton 4 1 1.1 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 1 0.7 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 3 1 0.4 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 3 1 2 Emil Krafth Newcastle 3 1 0.4 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 1.9 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 1 5.3 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 1 2 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 1 0.9 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Luke Thomas Leicester 2 1 0.5 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 2 1 1.1 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 1 1 1 Sven Botman Newcastle 1 1 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 20 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 20 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 20 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 20 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 20 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 20 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 19 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 18 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 18 0 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 17 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 17 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 16 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 15 0 0 Kepa Bournemouth 14 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 13 0 0 José Sá Wolves 13 0 0 Ederson Man City 13 0 0 Morato Nottm Forest 13 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 12 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 11 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 11 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 11 0 0 Conor Coady Leicester 9 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 8 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 8 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 0 0 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 8 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 William Osula Newcastle 6 0 0 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 6 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 5 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 5 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 5 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 5 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 5 0 0 Paris Maghoma Brentford 5 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 4 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 4 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 4 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 4 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 4 0 0 Ben Davies Tottenham 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Reece James Chelsea 4 0 0 Callum Wilson Newcastle 4 0 0 Josh King Fulham 3 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 3 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 3 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 3 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Jake O'Brien Everton 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 2 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 2 0 0 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Lewis Miley Newcastle 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Ollie Scarles West Ham 2 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 2 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 2 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 1 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 1 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Pedro Lima Wolves 1 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0

Given the defence he's up against, the Ghanaian has to be backed to continue the run.

I also like left-back Milos Kerkez for 1+ shot.

He had 15 shots in his last 11 appearances of 2023/24 and while he was a little slow to get going this season, he's now managed at least one shot in his last four matches.

The Hungarian is often found lurking around the edge of the box on corners and isn't afraid to let fly from distance.

Moving onto fouls, I have to side with Kerkez again.

He's committed 1+ foul in his last nine games for the Cherries and here he's set to face one a highly fouled player.

It's hard to know who will line up on the right of the home attack but the choices are all good in terms of their ability to draw fouls.

Facundo Buonanotte started at Arsenal last week and was well known for drawing fouls at Brighton last season. Jordan Ayew had a similar reputation at Crystal Palace - he led the league for fouls won per game - while Abdul Fatawu has consistently drawn multiple fouls.

Add Kerkez for 1+ foul before backing Leicester's James Justin to be fouled 2+ times.

The Leicester right-back adds the value element to our Bet Builder.

He's 6/42.50 to draw 2+ fouls but he's actually landed the 3+ bet in four of his last five games.

Justin will push into Kerkez territory, while Dango Ouattara will likely keep his spot on the left wing. He's not the highest fouler around but has committed one in five of his last six starts.

Justin gets the nod and take the overall price to north of 7/18.00.